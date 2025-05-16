Vladimir Putin's Banter With Malaysian PM Over "Second Wife" Is Viral

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Russia on Thursday for what was the first official visit by the country's premier in nearly 20 years. Anwar met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, where the leaders shared a light-hearted moment while touring the St Andrew's Hall.

Before engaging in key discussions on bilateral relations, energy cooperation, and the MH17 tragedy, they walked through the grand ceremonial chamber where Putin pointed to the three ornate thrones and asked, "There are three thrones here, one for the Tsar, the second for his wife. Who do you think the third is for?"

Without hesitation, Anwar said, "The second wife," drawing laughter from both delegations.

Putin responded, "This is the answer of a true Muslim, a true representative of Islamic culture."

He added, "Our traditional values may not always be the same, but the exchange of information is always useful for both parties."

Anwar, laughing, clarified, "I only have one wife, Mr President."

He went on to explain how he felt Putin was testing him, "He asked, 'There are three chairs in the throne room. Which one is on the right?' I said: 'Of course, the wife on the left, and the second wife...' Then I...I feel the second one on the left is for the mother."

Putin confirmed, "Yes, the second throne is for the mother."

Historically, the three thrones in St Andrew's Hall represent the Tsar, the Tsarina, and the Dowager Empress, the Tsar's mother. The hall itself is one of the Kremlin's principal ceremonial rooms, often reserved for presidential inaugurations and official state receptions.

Beyond the banter, the meeting was diplomatically significant. Anwar and Putin discussed strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, and defence, with both expressing interest in expanding technology exchanges and joint ventures in renewable energy and military training. A sensitive topic was the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.

Anwar raised the issue following a UN aviation council report blaming Russia for the 2014 tragedy that killed all 298 on board. Moscow has rejected the International Civil Aviation Organization's findings as biased and politically motivated. Malaysia maintains a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.