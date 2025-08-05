Elizaveta Krivonogikh: Vladimir Putin's "Secret" Daughter Speaks About "Man Who Killed Millions"

Elizaveta Krivonogikh, alleged daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, publicly spoke about a "man" who "destroyed" her and "took millions of lives". She didn't name anyone, but media reports say she was apparently referring to the Kremlin leader.

German newspaper Bild obtained a series of posts on Telegram by the 22-year-old as she wrote: "It's liberating to be able to show my face to the world again. It reminds me of who I am and who destroyed my life."

Krivonogikh once regularly posted on social media about private jets and elite nightclubs, but her account disappeared around the time Russia-Ukraine tensions escalated in 2022.

Who Is Krivonogikh?

Krivonogikh, born in St Petersburg in 2003, is rumoured to be the daughter of Putin and his former cleaner Svetlana Krivonogikh.

In 2020, an independent media outlet Proekt, claimed to have found Russian president's alleged "secret daughter" after investigation into the wealth of Svetlana Krivonogikh, who is a Russian millionaire. Reports also alleged that she owes her fortune to a romantic relationship with a Russian leader.

Proekt's report claimed that Svetlana's daughter has an "uncanny resemblance" to Putin. The alleged daughter was later identified as "Luiza Rozova". She has kept a low profile since the Russia-Ukraine war started.

Kremlin, however, dismissed the rumours, calling them "unfounded and unconvincing".

Krivonogikh Life In Paris

Earlier this year, Russian artist Nastya Rodionova claimed that Krivonogikh works as a manager at two Paris art galleries known for exhibiting anti-war art.

Rozova's birth certificate doesn't name her father, but her patronymic name "Vladimirovna" suggests a connection to Putin, the New York Post reported and her pseudonym "Rudnova" is reportedly linked to Oleg Rudnov, a close friend of Putin who passed away in 2015.

In a 2021 audio interview, Rozova neither confirmed nor denied her resemblance to Putin, stating that many people share similar features. She described living in a "bubble," avoiding news, and focusing on fashion and socialising with friends.

Proekt connected Svetlana Krivonogikh to real estate purchased under Rudnov's name during its 2020 probe into the millionaire. In 2023, the UK imposed sanctions on Svetlana Krivonogikh, identifying her as "a shareholder in Bank Rossiya and the National Media Group, that consistently promotes the Russian assault in Ukraine."