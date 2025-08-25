Accused Planned To Attack Delhi Chief Minister With Knife, Also Visited Supreme Court: Sources

Rajesh Sakriya, arrested for attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing last week, had planned to attack her with a knife, sources told NDTV on Monday.

Sakriya, 41, a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot, told the police that he attacked Ms Gupta on August 20 after she allegedly ignored his appeals against removing stray dogs from Delhi.

He also visited the Supreme Court after it ordered to catch stray dogs in Delhi and neighbouring areas and shift them to shelters away from residential areas, sources said.

Sakriya, however, left for the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh after seeing the tight security at the top court.

He then planned to attack Ms Gupta with a knife and visited her Civil Lines office. He, however, threw the knife after seeing the security during the public hearing.

Sakriya then allegedly slapped Ms Gupta, pushed her and pulled her hair during the 'Jan Sunwai' meeting.

Ms Gupta had earlier said that stray dog attacks were troubling Delhi residents for quite some time now.

"This problem has taken a formidable form and is now standing before Delhi, and providing a solution is very important. We will prepare a proper plan on this issue," she had said after the top court order.

Second Accused Arrested In Rekha Gupta Attack Case

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested another accused in connection with the attack on Rekha Gupta.

Tahseen Syed, a friend of Rajesh Sakriya, was brought to Delhi from Rajkot on Friday night for further questioning. He was made to confront Sakriya to verify facts and taken into custody on Sunday.

Syed had sent Sakriya money and was in constant contact with him before the attack. Sakriya had also allegedly sent a video of Ms Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence to Syed.

Sakriya has multiple police cases against him, most of them related to the smuggling of liquor in Gujarat, which is a dry state.