"Avoid Rumours, Maintain Peace": Delhi Chief Minister After Blast Near Red Fort

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today said she stands with the family of those who were killed in the blast in front of the Red Fort today. She also appealed to the people of Delhi not to believe in rumours and only rely on information given by the police and the administration.

The blast happened in a Hyundai i20 car that came near a traffic signal in front of the Red Fort. The explosion killed eight people and left 24 injured. The blast damaged many vehicles and led to a fire.

"The incident of the car explosion near the Red Fort is extremely distressing and alarming. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. I pray to God that the injured recover swiftly," Gupta said in a post on X.

She said every possible assistance is being given to the families of those who died and those who are in hospital.

"Teams from the Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL are working together to conduct a thorough investigation into the entire matter. I appeal to all Delhi residents to avoid rumours and maintain peace. Please rely only on official information issued by the police and administration," she said.

लाल किले के पास हुई कार विस्फोट की घटना अत्यंत पीड़ादायक और चिंताजनक है। इस दुखद हादसे में जिन लोगों ने अपने प्रियजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करती हूँ। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि घायल शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों।



प्रभावित लोगों की हर संभव सहायता सुनिश्चित की जा... — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 10, 2025

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai.

Visuals from the explosion site showed a body lying on a burning vehicle, while another showed a body on the road. Eyewitnesses said body parts could be seen scattered near the blast site.

"There was a blast around 6.52 pm in a slow-moving vehicle at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station. There were passengers inside the vehicle. Other vehicles got affected," Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation and expressed condolences over the deaths.

The police are scanning CCTV footage to determine the route of the vehicle before the blast occurred. They are questioning locals and asking eyewitnesses to share information about any suspicious activity in the lead-up to the incident.

Mobile dump data are being gathered, and dossiers of suspected terrorists are being scanned.