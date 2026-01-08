"She Behaved Horribly": Trump Defends Immigration Officer Who Shot Woman

Just hours after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that the woman was responsible because she had tried to "run over" the officer.

When asked whether firing into a vehicle in such circumstances was acceptable, Trump told The New York Times, "She behaved horribly. And then she ran him over. She didn't try to run him over."

The president later played video footage of the shooting. Before it began, he acknowledged the seriousness of what had happened, saying, "With all of it being said, no, I don't like that happening." He described the incident as violent, adding, "That was a vicious situation that took place." At the end of the video, he said, "It's a terrible scene. I think it's horrible to watch. No, I hate to see it."

Protests Spread After ICE Agent Shoots Woman

The shooting of Renee Nicole Good, 37, by an ICE officer has triggered protests across the United States. The incident occurred during the Trump administration's latest immigration enforcement operations in major cities.

According to the Associated Press, Wednesday's killing is at least the fifth death linked to these crackdowns.

What The Video Footage Shows

Videos of the incident show ICE agents approaching a car that is stopped in the middle of a street. As the vehicle tries to move away, one agent points a gun at the driver and at least two shots are heard.

The car then appears to lose control and crashes into a vehicle parked along the street.

Vice President JD Vance Backs The Officer

US Vice President JD Vance referred to Renee Nicole Macklin Good as a "deranged leftist" who tried to run over a federal officer.

Every congressional democrat and every democrat who's running for president should be asked a simple question:



Do you think this officer was wrong in defending his life against a deranged leftist who tried to run him over?



These people are going to try to arrest our law… — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 8, 2026

Vance said the officer who killed Good "discharged his weapon in self-defence" and that "other angles of the video show the woman clearly hit the officer with her car while accelerating."

This is preposterous.



First of all, she's not waving the officers through and has no right to do so even if she were. She is waving another car through, before the officers approach her car.



Second, the officers are not randomly searching her, they are approaching her vehicle… https://t.co/2PnvK8KOCE — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 8, 2026

Different Accounts From Federal And Local Officials

American officials have offered contrasting versions of what led to the fatal shooting.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Good had been "stalking and impeding" officers throughout the day and attempted to "weaponise her vehicle", trying to run over the officer in what she described as "domestic terrorism".

However, the Minneapolis City Council said she was "caring for her neighbours" when she was shot and killed.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also challenged the federal narrative, assuring that a "full, fair, and expeditious investigation" into the incident would be conducted.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the woman was inside her vehicle and blocking traffic on Portland Avenue when a federal law enforcement officer approached her on foot.

According to O'Hara, "and she began to drive off". It was during this moment that the fatal shooting occurred.