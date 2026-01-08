Woman Shot Dead By US Immigration Agent Was A Poet And Mother Of 3

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot dead a woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday, officials said. Renee Nicole Good, 37, a resident of the Twin Cities, was shot a few blocks from her home.

Good's mother, Donna Ganger, described her daughter as “one of the kindest people,” The Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

“She was extremely compassionate,” Ganger told the newspaper. “She's taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving, and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

Who Was Renee Nicole Good, Shot By ICE Agents

Renee Nicole Good lived in Minneapolis with her partner, according to her family. She was a mother to a six-year-old child.

Good graduated from Old Dominion University in 2020 with a degree in English. In a statement to WTKR, university president Brian Hemphill said her killing was “yet another clear example that fear and violence have sadly become commonplace in our nation.”

Good studied creative writing at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, where she received the university's undergraduate poetry prize in 2020 for “On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs.” A brief biography from the English department said she was from Colorado Springs, co-hosted a podcast with her husband, and spent her free time watching movies and making art.

An Instagram account that appears to belong to Good shows a pride flag alongside her bio reading, “poet and writer and wife and mom and sh*tty guitar strummer from Colorado; experiencing Minneapolis.”

Good had earlier been married to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr, who died in 2023 at the age of 36. Macklin's father, Timmy Ray Macklin Sr, said the couple shared a child.

Minneapolis Shooting

The Department of Homeland Security said officers opened fire after being blocked during an immigration enforcement operation. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the woman was shot during the confrontation.

Video shows officers attempting to open the driver's side door of an SUV before it reversed briefly, then moved forward. Multiple gunshots are heard as the officer fires at the driver, as the vehicle crashes into a parked car.

The woman shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis today was very clearly trying to run him down with her vehicle. There is no question that this shooting was justified self-defense and @MayorFrey is a lying disgrace who is trying to incite rioting. pic.twitter.com/I1rwN9Rcyl — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) January 7, 2026

At a news conference Wednesday night, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said Good ignored commands to exit the vehicle she was driving and attempted to run over an ICE officer “in an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents.” According to Noem, the officer who fired the shots was struck by the vehicle and later treated at a hospital before being released.

Good's mother told the Star Tribune that her daughter was not part of any ICE-related protests. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he had seen video of the incident and warned the public to not believe in what he called a “propaganda machine.”

The FBI and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the shooting.