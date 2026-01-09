Madras High Court Orders UA Certificate For <i>Jana Nayagan</i> In Huge Relief For Vijay

After the high-stake drama over censor certificate, the Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Censor Board to issue UA certificate for Vijay's Jana Nayagan, touted as his last film before venturing into politics full time.

The Madras High Court ordered the Censor Board to issue the certificate once the modifications were done. Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to be released today, January 9.

The court slammed the Censor Board, saying "entertaining such complaints is a dangerous trend". The Madras High Court also noted that the complaint against Jana Nayagan appears to be an "afterthought".

The film won't be sent to CBFC review panel.

The Madras High Court reserved its order on Wednesday (January 7), and the matter was listed for hearing today, which was the film's original release date.

After the Wednesday hearing, the makers postponed the release date of the film.

KVN Productions approached the court after the film failed to obtain a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), despite submission over a month ago. On December 19, the board suggested cuts and muted dialogues.

What the Makers Said About The Postponement

Late Wednesday night, the makers issued a statement on their X handle announcing the postponement due to unavoidable circumstances.

The production house wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

They added: "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

Ahimsa Entertainment, the film's UK distributor, has also announced the postponement.

Refunds For Tickets Initiated After Announcement

Following the postponement, refunds for tickets (booked online or over the counter) have been initiated.

Many theatre owners stated that customers who booked online will receive automatic refunds to their accounts, while those who purchased at the counter can claim refunds in person.

One cinema stated: "All Friday shows (January 9, 2026) of Jana Nayagan at Victory Cinema are cancelled. Online tickets will be immediately refunded to accounts. Cash tickets will be refunded at the counter from the morning of January 8, 2026."

Why Jana Nayagan Had Not Received Certification

According to court proceedings, CBFC members initially flagged concerns over the film's high level of violence, deeming it excessive for public viewing.

The makers were asked to make several cuts, which they reportedly complied with.

However, one member raised additional issues at the last minute. A key objection relates to the alleged use of a defence emblem in certain scenes, which the board felt required clarification and official clearance.

The matter has been referred to subject experts for review to determine if the depiction violates guidelines.

A board member also raised concerns over scenes with communal overtones, suggesting they could be sensitive and require modification to avoid misinterpretation.

These objections have delayed certification.

According to the producers' court submission, after the initial cuts addressing violence, they were informed on December 22, 2025, that the film would receive a U/A certificate.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.