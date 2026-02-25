Martin Short's Daughter Katherine, 42, Found Dead At Los Angeles Home In Apparent Suicide

Social worker Katherine Short, the daughter of actor and comedian Martin Short, was found dead at her Los Angeles home in an apparent suicide, a law enforcement source told The Los Angeles Times. She was 42. The Short family soon confirmed Katherine Short's death in a statement.

Details

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world," the statement from the family read.

A report by the Los Angeles Times stated that emergency crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to her home in the Hollywood Hills on Monday around 6 p.m. Paramedics declared her dead shortly after arriving. According to a law-enforcement source cited by The Los Angeles Times, she died by apparent suicide.

Katherine Short worked as a social worker in Los Angeles. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and gender studies from New York University in 2006 and completed her master's degree in social work at the University of Southern California in 2010.

She managed her own private practice and also worked part-time at Amae Health, a psychiatry-led outpatient clinic. She was additionally involved with the charity Bring Change 2 Mind, which focuses on ending stigma around mental illness.

She was the eldest of the three children Martin Short adopted with his wife, actor Nancy Dolman, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010. The couple first met in the early 1970s while working on a Toronto production of the musical Godspell and married in 1980.



Martin Short is nominated for an Actor Award this Sunday in the comedy series category for his role as Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building. The Hulu series, which features Short alongside Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, has also received a nomination for its ensemble cast.



