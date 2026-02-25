Viral Video: Katrina Kaif Makes First Public Appearance After Welcoming Son Vihaan

Katrina Kaif was clicked in public on Tuesday for the first time since welcoming her son, Vihaan Kaushal, with her husband Vicky Kaushal on November 7, 2025. While Vicky has made several public appearances in recent weeks, Katrina has remained away from the spotlight.

Details

Katrina was seen in Mumbai with her fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala. She kept her look casual, wearing a black jacket and tying her hair into a ponytail. From inside her car, she waved at fans and smiled at the photographers. She continued to wear a mask and did not remove it for the cameras. A video of her went viral on Reddit, with users filling the comments section with compliments.

One user wrote, "Even though she is wearing her mask, I can feel that she is genuinely happy," while another commented, "It is really lovely to see her finally achieving everything she wanted in her life - a dreamy film career, successful business, a beautiful family, a loving husband, and a cute little one!"

About Vicky And Katrina

Katrina, 43, and Vicky Kaushal, 37, announced their pregnancy in September. The couple married in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They shared the news via an Instagram post on September 23, featuring a Polaroid-style photo of Vicky holding Katrina's baby bump. She was dressed casually in a white top and jeans.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the crime thriller Merry Christmas, while Vicky Kaushal most recently appeared in the period drama Chhaava - one of the highest-earning films of 2025.



