Alia Bhatt Sends Gifts For Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Son Vihaan

Alia Bhatt often sends gifts to Bollywood moms from her sustainable children's brand, Ed-a-Mamma. The latest recipients are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7.

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif shared an Instagram Story featuring a gift hamper from Ed-a-Mamma. She wrote, "Thank you, Ed-a-Mamma, for these adorable cuddlies."

The hamper features a blue bunny rabbit for Vihaan to play with, along with other gifts.

Alia on Her Brand

Back in 2023, Alia shared the inspiration behind her brand. She said, "During pregnancy, I was very nervous about how my style was going to evolve over the next couple of months. So, I started making little changes to my wardrobe, and then came the maternity collection. I didn't expect it—I didn't even plan it. And then, subsequently, came infant wear and all of that."

The actress also mentioned, "So, now we have a collection ranging from 0-14 years, and my plan going forward is to include personal care, sustainable diapers, sustainable toys, and, of course, storytelling at the centre of it, which will start soon."

Over the years, Alia has sent adorable gifts to Bollywood parents like Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, and Parineeti Chopra, to name a few.

Katrina-Vicky Named Their Son Vihaan

Earlier this year, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared the first glimpse of their newborn along with his name. While sharing a picture of them holding the hands of their baby boy, Katrina and Vicky revealed that they have named him Vihaan Kaushal.