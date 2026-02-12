Ratna Pathak Shah Takes A Dig At Young Actresses Trying To Be "Cute" On Set, Says "Alia Did Not, I Was Impressed"

Alia Bhatt has found another fan in Ratna Pathak Shah, who worked with her in the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons. The veteran actress praised Alia Bhatt for not trying to be overly "cute", unlike other young actors.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ratna Pathak Shah said, "Bahut hi attentive hai woh, tab maine jo note kiya unke baare mein. (She was very attentive.) She used to be at the monitor all the time - not when she was acting, but when others were performing. She observed very carefully."

She continued, "She didn't talk much, which is surprising because young actresses seem to feel the need to be the cute entertainer on set all the time. They believe that being a cute person will help them. It just makes them bad performers in many cases. Not Alia. I was very impressed by her."

"She kept herself very quiet. I don't think we exchanged more than a few words. We never had any scenes together, unfortunately. But I thought she was extremely gifted and focused. I liked her," concluded Ratna Pathak Shah.

About Kapoor & Sons

Kapoor & Sons was released in 2016. The comedy-drama film was well-received by the masses. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Fawad Khan were in the lead. Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor played key roles in the film too.

Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has Yash Raj Films' Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh.

