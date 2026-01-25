Satish Shah's <i>Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai</i> Co-Stars Ratna Pathak And Rupali Ganguly Get Emotional After His Padma Shri Honour

Veteran actor Satish Shah will be honoured with the Padma Shri posthumously.

Reacting to the recognition, actor Ratna Pathak told NDTV, "Finally, Satish's contribution is being taken seriously. He himself never had illusions about himself - he wanted to live life to the fullest, and that's all he demanded from life. Pity they waited so long - he would have been proud to be recognised in his own lifetime."

Actor Rupali Ganguly also shared an emotional response, saying, "It's a very emotional moment because when we lost Kaka, we were talking about how he deserves it because he was such a versatile actor. He was just one of the best who never got his due recognition, and getting this civilian honour from the government, it means so much."

She further added, "Wish he were there to receive it. He would have shown it to all of us. We would have gone there. We would have gotten it together. It's a very happy moment, but I know it's such a void. I hope his wife goes to receive the honour."

The Padma Awards recognise individuals for their exceptional service and long-standing contributions across diverse fields, including arts, education, sports, social service, and public life. This year, Satish Shah's name features among several eminent personalities being honoured for their impact on the nation.

Satish Shah died on October 25 last year, leaving behind a rich legacy in Indian cinema and television. Born on June 25, 1951, he was trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and began his career with smaller roles before rising to prominence with the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983).

Over the decades, he delivered a wide range of memorable performances in popular films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Main Hoon Na, and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

On television, he became a household name with iconic shows including Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and the much-loved Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.

ALSO READ: Hema Malini Reacts To Padma Vibhushan For Dharmendra: "So So Proud"