When Hansika Motwani Reacted To Claims That She Married Best Friend's Ex-Husband Sohael Khaturiya

Popular actress Hansika Motwani and husband Sohael Khaturiya—who had a lavish wedding at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in December 2022—have been granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai's Bandra suburb by mutual consent, her lawyer confirmed to NDTV.

Following the news of their official divorce, Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya's marriage has come under public scrutiny. Hansika's reaction to claims that she married her best friend's ex-husband has also resurfaced.

Back in 2023, soon after her wedding, Hansika reacted to rumours that she had married her best friend Rinky's ex-husband, Sohael. Rumours were rife that Hansika had attended Sohael's first wedding to Rinky.

Reacting to the claims, Hansika told Good Times, "The whole narrative the media wrote—best friend, this friend and all... I was like 'are baap re (oh my God)'."

When the anchor mentioned reports of Hansika attending Sohael's first wedding, the actor quickly added, "No, but he is my brother's best friend. He's always been around us."

"I think I have said this in the series too—'ye tha andekha, anjana sa... iske baju me toh mai ghumti thi (He was the unknown, mystery man who was always with me)'. So, he was always around me. I think we both have dated other individuals when we were around each other. He was my brother's best friend and then eventually we became best friends and that's how it started. There was a time when I used to tell people, they say 'marry your best friend, it is the most coolest thing, you will be comfortable'. I used to say 'yeh sab jhoot bolte hai. Aisa kuch nahi hota hai (This is a myth, people lie to you)'. And when it happened to me, I was like 'I want to take back my words' because marrying your best friend is the most comfortable thing that can happen to your life. I am just blessed," Hansika added.

What Sohael Said About the Buzzing Rumours

Sohael and Hansika shared how they met, fell in love, and tidbits about their lavish wedding in a show titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama. The show is still available on JioHotstar.

Reacting to the rumours, Hansika's then-husband Sohael said, "The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless."

Divorce

Hansika Motwani's lawyer said that she didn't ask for any alimony from her former husband.

"It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. The reasons for the breakdown of the relationship were placed before the Hon'ble Court in the petition. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments," lawyer Adnan Shaikh told NDTV.

Hansika Motwani deleted her wedding pictures from Instagram last year, fuelling separation rumours.

The actor is known for films such as Aap Kaa Surroor, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, and My Name Is Shruthi.

Hansika is yet to issue an official statement on her divorce.