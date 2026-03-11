Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya Relationship Timeline: Paris Proposal, Jaipur Wedding, To Quiet Divorce

Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya's relationship moved from a long friendship to a highly publicised wedding and eventually a quiet separation.

Here is a detailed timeline of their journey together.

Sohael Khaturiya's First Marriage

Before his relationship with Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya was married to Rinky Bajaj. The two got married in 2016 after a brief period of dating.

Hansika Motwani was also present at their wedding celebrations. She was seen participating in several ceremonies, including the Haldi and Sangeet festivities. Social media users later claimed that Rinky Bajaj had been Hansika's close friend.

Hansika And Sohael's Friendship

Hansika and Sohael reportedly knew each other for several years before their relationship turned romantic.

During this time, the two also worked together professionally and organised multiple events as business partners.

The Eiffel Tower Proposal In 2022

In November 2022, Sohael proposed to Hansika in Paris near the Eiffel Tower.

The proposal quickly went viral on social media after the actor shared photographs from the moment on her Instagram handle. The dreamy setting and elaborate arrangements made the proposal widely discussed online.

Grand Wedding In Jaipur

Hansika and Sohael got married on December 4, 2022, in a lavish destination wedding at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.

The celebrations included multiple traditional ceremonies attended by family members and close friends. Their wedding preparations and festivities were later documented in the 2023 reality show Love Shaadi Drama.

However, the marriage also sparked criticism online. Several social media users accused Hansika of breaking up Sohael's earlier marriage and "stealing" her best friend's husband.

When Hansika Responded To The Allegations

Hansika addressed the controversy during the first episode of Love Shaadi Drama in 2023.

Reacting to the accusations, she said the allegations were unfounded.

"Just because I knew the person at that time doesn't mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity," she said.

Both Hansika and Sohael consistently maintained that the claims circulating online were baseless.

Rumours Of Separation

Speculation about trouble in their marriage surfaced last year when reports suggested that the couple had been living separately for some time.

The rumours intensified after Hansika removed several wedding photographs from her Instagram account, further fuelling talk of a possible split.

Despite the growing speculation, the actor did not publicly comment on the reports.

Hansika And Sohael Part Ways After 4 Years

The marriage has now formally come to an end. Hansika and Sohael were granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai's Bandra suburb.

In a statement to NDTV, lawyer Adnan Shaikh said, "Our client, Hansika Motwani, has been granted a decree of divorce by the Hon'ble Family Court Bandra. The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down."

"Our client had initially approached her now former husband seeking an amicable separation, which ultimately culminated in the present decree. The respondent filed his affidavit before the court today confirming his consent to the dissolution of the marriage," he added.

Shaikh also clarified that Hansika did not seek any financial settlement.

"It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. The reasons for the breakdown of the relationship were placed before the Hon'ble Court in the petition. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments," he said.

Neither Hansika nor Sohael has publicly commented on the divorce yet.

