Amid Sohael Khaturiya Divorce Rumours, Hansika Motwane's Cryptic Post On 34th Birthday: "This Year Brought Lessons..."

Hansika Motwani turned 34 on Saturday, August 9. The actress marked her birthday by sharing a cryptic post about learning life lessons amid swirling divorce rumours surrounding her marriage to Sohael Khaturiya.

On a serene ocean view picture background, Handika wrote, "Feeling humbled and full of gratitude. Wrapped in love, topped with cake, and thankful for every little moment." She added, "This year brought lessons I didn't ask for... and strength I didn't know I had. Heart's full. Phone's full. Soul's at peace."

The introspective post came days after Hansika removed a series of wedding pictures and videos from Instagram, featuring herself and Sohael Khaturiya.

A report by Hindustan Times also suggested that Hansika and her husband are living apart, just two years after getting married. The actress has reportedly moved back in with her mother.

“Hansika has moved in with her mother, while Sohael is staying with his parents,” a source told the publication, adding, “When the couple got married in December 2022, they initially moved in with Sohael's family. However, adjusting with a big family was an issue. So, they shifted into a condo in the same building. But it seems the problems have persisted.”

Hansika didn't respond to the publication's request to comment on the report. On the other hand, Sohael Khaturiya promptly responded with a three-word denial, saying, "It's not true".

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya got married in December 2022. Their love story was also documented in a six-episode reality series titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama. The show premiered on JioCinema in February 2023.

From showcasing a dreamy proposal under the Eiffel Tower in Paris to their lavish wedding celebrations, the series captured every monumental moment of their love story. Sohael was previously married to a woman named Rinky Bajaj.