Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Opposition MPs To Protest Against Delhi Air Pollution

LIVE Parliament Winter Session 2025: Opposition MPs will hold a protest at the Parliament House complex against the air pollution in Delhi as the winter session enters its fourth day on Thursday. Delhi's air quality was in the "poor" category Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 299.

Three Congress MPs -- Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari and Vijayakumar, alias Vijay Vasanth -- have also moved adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India.

Inside the Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. The bill aims to augment the resources for meeting expenditure on national security and for public health and to levy a cess for the said purposes on the machines installed and other processes undertaken by which specified goods are manufactured or produced and for matters connected therewith.

The winter session commenced on Monday and will conclude on December 19.

Here Are Live Updates On Parliament Winter Session: