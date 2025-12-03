"Bhow Bhow": Congress' Renuka Chowdhury 'Barks', Defiant After Dog Remark

Congress MP and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury, who made headlines for bringing a dog to Parliament and then taking potshots at fellow lawmakers, was defiant this morning and said she has violated no rule and doesn't care about any action taken against her.

"If they want to bring a motion against me for violation of special rights, let them do so; it doesn't matter to me. Former Prime Minister (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee also brought a bullock cart to Parliament. Dogs hold great importance in Hinduism. There is no rule that I have violated. It doesn't matter to me," the Rajya Sabha MP told the media when asked about BJP leaders' warning that they will bring a motion against her for her 'dog' stunt. She also 'barked' when asked about the BJP leaders' criticism and the possibility of a privilege motion against her.

#Watch | Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury reacts over reports that the Rajya Sabha is considering initiating a privilege motion against her over her recent remarks involving dogs, says, "I will see when it will be brought, I will give a befitting reply" pic.twitter.com/7PauerfSPR - NDTV (@ndtv) December 3, 2025

Commenting on the video of Chowdhury 'barking', BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "When you lose '95 elections', this is what happens to your mental state... Congress leader justifies calling Congress MPs Dogs. Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary says 'Bhau Bhau'. Get well soon, Rahul Gandhi... Get well soon, Congress."

The 71-year-old leader triggered a controversy when she brought a dog to Parliament's premises. According to sources, security personnel stopped her at the gates and asked her not to take the dog along, but she insisted that she be allowed to pass. The dog returned in the MP's car shortly after, but its brief presence on the premises started a conversation about protocol.

The matter would have likely died down, but Chowdhury made remarks that stoked the row. She said there is no law that prevents the entry of a dog on Parliament premises. "What protocol? Is there a law? On my way to Parliament, I spotted the puppy near an accident site. I was afraid that it could be run over, so I picked it up and brought it here. Then I sent it back home," she told reporters.

She then added, "Those who bite are sitting inside Parliament and running the government. Is there no problem with that? If I take care of an animal, it becomes a topic of discussion," she said.

The BJP criticised Chowdhury and said she had insulted Parliament and her fellow Parliamentarians. "Renuka Chaudhary has insulted Parliament and MPs. She brings a dog to Parliament, and when asked about it, she says that those who bite are inside. That means the Parliament, Parliamentary staff, and the MPs are dogs in her opinion," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said. He also said Chowdhury's act vindicates the Prime Minister's remark that the Congress wants drama, and not debate, in the parliament.

Chowdhury, however, received support from her party colleague and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Responding to the media's questions about the dog row, he said, "These are the things that India is discussing these days. Dog is the main topic today, I believe. What did the poor dog do? Are they not allowed here?"