Video: Huge Row Over Congress Posting AI Video Of PM Modi As 'Chaiwala'

In a development set to add chaos to Parliament proceedings during the ongoing Winter Session, a senior Congress leader's reckless social media post that shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi selling tea has sparked a massive row. Late last night, Congress leader Ragini Nayak shared an AI-generated video showing the Prime Minister walking with a kettle and glasses at what appears to be a global event. The Prime Minister has earlier said his father ran a tea stall at Vadnagar station in Gujarat and he helped him as a child. The Congress leader's tweet has drawn a sharp response from the BJP, with its leaders calling the post "shameful".

