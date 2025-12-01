Lawyers Call For Indians To Leave The Country And Give Up Citizenship, Sparks Debate

A recent post on X has led to a strong discussion across social media. The post was made by Pranay Maheshwari, who describes himself as a lawyer. He suggested that Indians should move to other countries for a better life. His statements quickly became a topic of debate, with many people reacting sharply online.

Maheshwari said on Instagram that those who are able should consider leaving India as soon as possible. He believed that people should consider their own and their families futures and move to countries where they believe the lifestyle, respect, and quality of life are better.

Check out the post here:

Leave India, if you can.

It's time, leave as early as possible.

Give up the Indian Citizenship, if you can.



All for the sake of both you & your family's future. Build a life in 100s of countries which offer better Lifestyle, Respect, Quality of Life than India.



That's it, move… — Pranay Maheshwari ✊🏼 (@itspmaheshwari) November 30, 2025

In another post, he suggested that Indians should try to obtain permanent residence abroad and not hesitate to acquire new citizenships. He said that he saw no moral problem in renouncing Indian citizenship and that there were many countries in the world that offered better opportunities for a fresh start.

Social Media Reaction

Many users disagreed with him, saying that leaving India was neither easy nor possible for everyone. Users said that moving abroad does not apply to everyone's circumstances and does not reflect the real challenges faced by ordinary citizens.

A user commented, "I don't believe "leaving India" is the solution to building a better life."

Another user noted, "I see India as a land of opportunity. ."

"Maybe you should lead by example and do that first," added a third user.

