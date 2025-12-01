Man Seen Dancing With Daughter's Lover, He's Now Arrested For His Murder

In April, he was seen dancing with his daughter and her boyfriend. Nearly seven months later, he is in police custody on charges of killing his daughter's boyfriend in Maharashtra's Nanded because he disapproved of their relationship.

His daughter - who now has a heartbreaking moniker attached to her: the woman who married her lover's corpse - has accused her family of betraying her by portraying "all is well" before they killed her boyfriend, Saksham Tate, on Thursday.

On April 14, Aanchal Mamidwar's father, Gajanan Balaji Mamidwar, was seen celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti. He was seen dancing with his 21-year-old daughter, her 20-year-old boyfriend and his friends. The couple looked happy, unaware of the fate that awaited them. In one frame, Gajanan Mamidwar was seen lovingly hugging her daughter, who has now disowned her family and decided to live with her boyfriend's family instead.

The video also showed Saksham Tate's friends carrying the accused on their shoulders.

Ambedkar Jayanti - the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar - is celebrated by Dalits, adivasis and all the other communities that he fought for. While Tate was a Dalit, Aanchal Mamidwar belonged to Special Backward Class.

Sources say Aanchal's father and brother had conspired to gain the victim's trust before killing him.

Aanchal's parents and her two brothers have been named as accused in SakshamTate's killing. One of his brothers, who fired at Tate and smashed his head with a tile, is a juvenile.

Saksham Tate was shot on Thursday evening, with the bullet piercing his ribs. The next day, during the final rites of Tate, in a heartbreaking moment, Aanchal "married" his body. She also sought capital punishment for her father and brothers for killing her boyfriend.

Hours before that, Aanchal's younger brother, she claimed, took her to a police station to file a complaint against the victim. When she refused, two of the policemen allegedly provoked her brother to kill Tate, Aanchal alleged. "Two police officials provoked him (Himesh), saying that he should go kill the man, whom I love, rather than getting into a fight with other people."

She said his brother got agitated by their remark and told the officials he would come to the police station after killing Saksham. "Then he killed him," she said.

The couple had been in a relationship for the last three years and the woman, in an interview with NDTV, claimed that her family members hung out with Tate regularly. "They would be nice to him, eat together. They convinced him that all is well. We had no idea something like this would happen," she said.

She also claimed that once her father told Saksham that if he wanted to marry her, "he would have to convert to our religion, Hindu Dharma. Saksham was ready to do everything to marry me. But I don't know what happened".

The accused have been charged with murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, and other offences in the case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act, an Itwara police station official said.