Winter Session Of Parliament Begins Today, Conflict Likely Over SIR: 10 Points

The Winter session of parliament begins today under the shadow of a handful of contentious issues including voter list revision and the death of an election official in Bengal that are expected to generate conflict.

Here are the top 10 points in this story: The First Information Report against Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, accusing them of criminal conspiracy in the National Herald case, is expected to be a major flash point between the party and the BJP. The Opposition has demanded a discussion on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls that is in progress across the country. The Trinamool Congress has raised a demand for a debate on SIR, citing the death of the election official to argue that the revision is being held without adequate planning and is putting stress on the Election Commission employees. The death of an electoral official in West Bengal, which the state's ruling Trinamool Congress has claimed is the result of "overwork" is expected to be flagged as well. Leaders of 36 parties which attended the all-party meeting ahead of the session, also sought discussion on the 10/11 Delhi blast and the subsequent concerns about national security. With the air quality in the national capital and the surrounding areas remaining extremely poor, there is a demand that the issue be discussed as well. The Congress has sought a discussion on security and environmental pollution. The government has played down the possibility of disruption of the session. Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said during the all-party meeting ahead of the session, no one said that they would disrupt Parliament. "Some leaders said they might create a ruckus in the House over SIR. We are ready to listen to the Opposition," said Rijiju. "Parliament belongs to everyone, to the country. There's a way to discuss every issue in Parliament. There are rules, there are traditions," he added. The Winter Session may conclude on December 19 and will include 15 sittings spread over 19 days. The government is planning to introduce 13 legislative bills and one financial bill during this session.

