Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE Updates: Cyclone Ditwah stayed close to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Saturday, moving slowly northwards and bringing the risk of strong rain across several southern states now under a red alert.

At 5:30 am, the cyclone was over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moving north at 7 kmph. It was located about 90 km east-northeast of Karaikal, 120 km northeast of Vedaranniyam, 130 km southeast of Puducherry and 220 km south-southeast of Chennai.

Red alerts have been issued in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, with the IMD warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, along with coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Here Are The LIVE Updates Of Cyclone Ditwah: