Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE Updates: Cyclone Ditwah stayed close to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Saturday, moving slowly northwards and bringing the risk of strong rain across several southern states now under a red alert.
At 5:30 am, the cyclone was over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moving north at 7 kmph. It was located about 90 km east-northeast of Karaikal, 120 km northeast of Vedaranniyam, 130 km southeast of Puducherry and 220 km south-southeast of Chennai.
Red alerts have been issued in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, with the IMD warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, along with coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Cyclone Ditwah Live Updates: Rainwater Accumulated Outside Sanctum Sanctorum Of Arulmigu Vedaranyeswara Swamy Temple
#WATCH | Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu | Due to the rains over the past few days, as a result of the nearing cyclone Ditwah, rainwater has accumulated outside the sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha) of the Arulmigu Vedaranyeswara Swamy Temple. pic.twitter.com/pfsrMFSbCw— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025
Cyclone Ditwah Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Braces For Cyclone Ditwah: Dos And Don'ts To Stay Safe
Before Cyclone Season
- Check your home for weak tiles, loose doors, and shaky windows, and repair them in advance.
- Cut or remove dead and unstable trees; store away loose items like tin sheets, tools, signboards, bricks, and garbage bins so they don't fly off in strong winds.
When Indoors During The Cyclone
- Turn off the main electricity supply and close gas valves to avoid fires or leaks.
- Shut all doors and windows securely; move to a safer place if your home is weak or flood-prone.
If Caught Outdoors During The Storm
- Stay away from damaged or unstable buildings until officials confirm they're safe.
- Move to a strong building or a designated cyclone shelter immediately.
Cyclone Ditwah Live Updates: Strong Winds And Rough Sea Conditions In Chennai
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Strong winds and rough sea conditions witnessed in the capital city as Cyclone Ditwah moves closer. Visuals from Marina Beach. pic.twitter.com/PC7mkodGjV— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025
Cyclone Ditwah Live Updates: Rain In Several Parts Of Andhra's Nellore
#WATCH | Nellore, Andhra Pradesh: Rain lashes several parts of Nellore— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025
As per IMD, the Cyclonic Storm #Ditwah is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during the next 24 hours. While moving northwards, the cyclonic storm will… pic.twitter.com/sQNBJdMvBN
Cyclone Ditwah Live Updates: Red Alert For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Coasts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah continues its northward trajectory over the southwest Bay of Bengal, steadily moving closer to the shoreline.
The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved nearly northwards with the speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 30th November 2025 over the same… pic.twitter.com/FyLkUr0yJj— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 30, 2025
Cyclone Ditwah Live Updates: Death Count Rises To 159 In Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan authorities battled rising floodwaters in parts of the capital on Sunday after a powerful cyclone left a trail of destruction, killing at least 159 people acorss the country.
The northern part of Colombo was facing a major flood, as the water level in the Kelani River continued to rise, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.
The death toll had reached 159, with another 203 people missing, the DMC reported, following a week of heavy rains brought on by Cyclone Ditwah, which moved away from Sri Lanka on Saturday.