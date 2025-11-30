Tamil Nadu Braces For Cyclone Ditwah: Dos And Don'ts To Stay Safe

Cyclone Ditwah, now 50 km off the Tamil Nadu coast, is expected to bring extremely heavy rain to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as it weakens and moves northward without making landfall.

With a red alert issued in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has flagged heavy to very heavy rain for South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema as well.

Winds may fall from 90 kmph to around 60 kmph by evening. Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to see the strongest rain, while Chennai and several interior districts remain on alert.

Cyclone Ditwah: Do's And Don'ts

Before Cyclone Season

Check your home for weak tiles, loose doors, and shaky windows, and repair them in advance.

Cut or remove dead and unstable trees; store away loose items like tin sheets, tools, signboards, bricks, and garbage bins so they don't fly off in strong winds.

Keep wooden planks handy to cover glass windows if required.

Prepare emergency lighting. Fill kerosene lanterns, keep torches ready, and stock extra batteries.

Take down dilapidated structures that could collapse in bad weather.

Store extra batteries for your radio and pack dry, non-perishable food for emergencies.

When Indoors During The Cyclone

Turn off the main electricity supply and close gas valves to avoid fires or leaks.

Shut all doors and windows securely; move to a safer place if your home is weak or flood-prone.

Follow updates from trusted sources like the IMD, local authorities, and verified news outlets.

Drink only safe water (boiled or purified) to avoid illness.

Cover windows with boards or use taped paper strips to minimise injury from shattered glass.

Keep torches, emergency food, water, and basic medicines easily accessible.

If Caught Outdoors During The Storm

Stay away from damaged or unstable buildings until officials confirm they're safe.

Avoid fallen electric poles, loose wires, and sharp debris. They can be dangerous or even live with current.

Move to a strong building or a designated cyclone shelter immediately.

During Alerts And Evacuation

Listen only to official warnings on radio or credible news sources; ignore unverified messages and rumours.

Leave low-lying and coastal areas early and head to safer ground or evacuation shelters.

Carry essential items like medicines, baby food, important documents, torches, and water.

Follow the instructions at the shelter and do not leave until authorities say it is safe.

After The Cyclone Passes

Do not return home until officials declare the area safe.

Protect yourself from infections. Seek medical help if needed and follow health advisories.

Stay away from hanging wires, broken poles, and flooded patches, which may still be dangerous.

Drive slowly and watch for debris, fallen trees, and damaged roads.

Clean up your surroundings by removing fallen branches, rubble, and stagnant water.

Report accurate details of damage or injuries to help authorities with relief efforts.

Other Important Tips