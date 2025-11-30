Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu Braces For Heavy Rain, No Landfall Expected

Extremely heavy rain is expected in multiple districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as Cyclone Ditwah inches closer to the eastern coastline. The cyclone is not expected to make landfall. Instead, it may weaken over the next few hours and move northwards parallel to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A red alert is already in place in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh.

Weather Agency's Latest Update

The cyclone is centred over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, about 50 km from the Tamil Nadu coast, and will move closer by the evening. The windspeed, however, will likely decrease from 90 kmph in the morning to 55-65 kmph in the evening.

The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka & Tamil Nadu coasts moved nearly northwards with the speed of 05 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 29th November 2025 over… pic.twitter.com/6Zu6iEs1jC — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 29, 2025

Heavy Rainfall Warning For Several Districts

The weather body has forecast extremely heavy rain in a few places in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayilduthurai, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu, besides Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rain is also expected in Chennai, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Perambalur, Trichy, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu.

Potential Damage

Authorities expect damage to thatched houses, power and communication lines, and treefalls due to the cyclone. It may also lead to flooding of farmlands and low-lying areas.