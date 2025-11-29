52 'Sorrys' In 4 Minutes Ignored: Class 8 Boy Jumps From School Building

A Class 8 student, a national-level skating player, attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of his private school in Dongre Nagar in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Friday. The boy, critically injured, was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is now stated to be stable.

According to the school, the student had brought his mobile phone to school on Thursday and recorded a classroom video, which he later uploaded to social media. The school administration discovered the video and called his parents on Friday to discuss the alleged violation of school rules.

School CCTV footage, now part of the investigation, shows the 13-year-old entering the Principal's office. Inside, he spent nearly four minutes repeatedly apologising for his mistake, saying "sorry" 52 times in fear and desperation.

The boy later said that the principal allegedly threatened to "end his career," suspend him, and "take away his medals." The child, already known for his achievements in skating, having represented at the national level twice, reportedly broke down after hearing this.

Moments later, he is seen rushing out of the office, running frantically through the corridor, and suddenly jumping off the third floor.

Shockingly, the boy's father was sitting in the school waiting area at that very moment, unaware of what was unfolding just a few metres away.

"I was invited to meet my son. When I reached the school, I found out he had fallen... He has been to nationals twice in skating. I got a call from the school, but then another call came from the school asking me to come straight to the hospital, the student's father, Pritam Katara, said.

SDM Archie Harit confirmed that the child had brought a phone to school, a violation of school policy, but emphasised that the situation spiralled unexpectedly. "The child is in Class 8. He had brought his phone. He ran and jumped. His condition is stable. An investigation will be conducted. Mobile phones are not allowed in school even teachers' phones are confiscated. He is a skater with a very good national-level position," he said.

The school stated that the administration intended to speak with the boy's father before taking any disciplinary action. However, the rapid chain of events, including the boy's repeated apologies and extreme reaction, has raised serious questions about how the situation was handled.