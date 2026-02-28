Missile Attack On US Navy Base In Bahrain As Chaos Grips Middle East

The United States' base in Bahrain has witnessed a missile attack as the Middle East plunges into a security nightmare after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran. The missiles targeted a centre that served as the headquarters for the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, as Iran vowed retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes.

"The Fifth Fleet's service centre was subjected to a missile attack. We will provide you with details later," reads a statement by Bahrain's National Communication Centre.

Reports citing satellite images suggest the US Navy had already withdrawn vessels from its Bahrain base amid rising Iran tensions.

More explosions followed the attack on the US base as emergency sirens blared across Bahrain, and visuals showed smoke rising in Manama. Explosions were also heard in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, and Qatar's Doha.

Qatar also reported intercepting two Iranian missiles, though reports suggest the Al Udeid base does not currently have any US assets.

The US and Israel launched a barrage of preemptive attacks on Iran this morning, branded as 'Operation Epic Fury,' capping days of speculations over action aimed at a change in Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime in Iran. Several explosions were reported near the offices of the 86-year-old Supreme Leader, who has been shifted to a secure location.

"Drop arms or face death," warned US President Donald Trump, justifying the strikes on Iran as necessary to defend the American people.

Iran closed its airspace soon after the strikes.