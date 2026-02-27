Congress Leader's Unique Headstand Protest Over "False" Gunfire Case

Bhopal witnessed a dramatic and unprecedented spectacle on the 10th day of the state Assembly's Budget Session as Congress MLA from Sheopur, Babu Jandel, performed Shirshasana or a headstand in protest against an FIR filed against him.

The protest stemmed from a case registered in connection with celebratory firing during a Shiv Barat procession on Mahashivratri earlier this month. What began as a procedural objection during Zero Hour quickly snowballed into chaos, sloganeering and a walkout by Congress MLAs.

During proceedings, Congress MLA Pankaj Upadhyay and party whip Sohan Valmiki raised the issue, demanding action against what they termed a "politically motivated FIR". When the Speaker said the matter would be forwarded to the concerned department, opposition members started protesting, alleging deliberate targeting of their colleague.

Minutes later, the Congress benches emptied and the drama moved outside the House.

In front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, Jandel performed a headstand an act he described as symbolic resistance against what he called "government pressure and false cases". "A false FIR is being filed against me under pressure from the government. Three FIRs in one month...15 so far. Whenever I raise my voice, an FIR follows. They want to put me in jail. They want to kill me," he said.

Jandel said BJP leaders face no action for similar acts. "When BJP leaders fire shots or dance with weapons, no FIR is filed. I fired just one celebratory round during a religious procession. I am not a terrorist with an AK-47. I was the host of a yajna," he added.

Jandel warned that if the case is not withdrawn, he will escalate the agitation. "If the government doesn't withdraw these cases, I will protest at the Gandhi Ashram and take to the streets. Even if I have to go to jail or die by being shot, I won't be afraid," he said.

Jandel explained that on February 15, a large-scale religious event was organised in Sheopur. A three-day yajna was conducted with participation from thousands of saints and Brahmins. Lord Shiva's idol was installed after elaborate rituals, followed by a grand procession featuring palanquins, horses, flower showers, and firecrackers. "I was riding a horse," he said. "I fired one celebratory shot in honor of the deity. It was just one round." Police later registered an FIR over the firing incident.

The MLA linked the FIR to earlier protests. "Three months ago, I protested on an issue related to cows and submitted a memorandum to the Collector. An FIR was filed then too. The High Court has acquitted me in seven cases. All of them were false," he said.

Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar backed him strongly, "This government is anti-legislator. Criminals roam free, but elected representatives are targeted. When all avenues were closed, Babu Jandel took this path."

On the other hand, Cabinet Minister Govind Singh Rajput struck a measured tone. "Babu Jandel has made his point. An investigation will be conducted. If the case is found to be false, the government will take appropriate action," he said.