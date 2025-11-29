Cyclone Ditwah Live Updates: At least 123 people have been killed in Sri Lanka and over 100 are missing as the country battles torrential rain and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, which is now moving towards South India. Cyclone Ditwah is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Coasts by November 30, the India Meterological Department (IMD) said.

Chennai Airport authorities have cancelled 54 scheduled flights in view of the cyclone's approach and the IMD's forecast of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds over the next 48 hours. Amid severe rainfall warning across Tamil Nadu, several schools have been shut.

Here Are LIVE Updates On Cyclone Ditwah: