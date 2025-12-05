Sri Lanka's Peak Tourism Season Hit By Cyclone Ditwah, Stranded Tourists Airlifted Out

November to January are usually the busiest season for Herath Gedara Rohan Anil Kumara's three-bedroom homestay in Sri Lanka's hill country, famed for its tea plantations, historic sites and quaint villages.

But after Cyclone Ditwah tore through the island last week, killing nearly 500 people, Kumara now finds himself in a relief centre, uncertain when he can rebuild his business.

His now-damaged house used to earn him more than $30 a night, enough to support his family, but the 37-year-old has been forced to cancel all bookings for December and January.

"I'm still getting inquiries, but we can't accept them," Kumara said from the Kithulbedda relief centre, where he moved with his family of six last Friday. "I don't know when we will be able to rebuild and return to normal."

His story underscores the vulnerability of small operators who form the backbone of Sri Lanka's tourism industry, the country's third-largest foreign exchange earner after remittances and apparel, amounting to 4% of GDP.

Widespread Damage

A revival in tourism has helped Sri Lanka recover from its debilitating economic crisis, which peaked in 2022, but the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah has been a setback.

It has affected nearly 10% of Sri Lanka's 22 million population, damaged or destroyed thousands of houses and killed at least 486, with hundreds still missing.

The cyclone also hit roads, power lines, and telecom networks, alongside significant losses to agriculture.

The Hotels Association of Sri Lanka, however, is hopeful of a fast recovery because cancellations have remained low at about 1%, said association president Asoka Hettigoda.

"Hotels across the island are operational," he told Reuters. "Even in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya (among the worst-affected areas), tourists are safe and enjoying their stay, though access is still difficult due to blocked roads."

Tourist arrivals crossed two million by mid-November, and the government hopes to reach 2.6 million by the end of the year, the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by visitors from India, Russia, Germany, France, and the UK.

Stranded Tourists Airlifted

Authorities have airlifted stranded tourists, waived fees for overstaying visas, and allowed free flight rescheduling. The industry is also pushing for an expanded visa-free programme and launching social media campaigns to reassure travellers. Tour guides have adjusted itineraries to avoid the worst-hit areas.

For Estelle Burgess, a 71-year-old tourist from Australia, the cyclone became just another chapter in her Sri Lankan adventure. She arrived about a week ago and plans to stay for another six days.

"We're hoping the weather improves so we can enjoy the beach," Burgess said outside Kandy's Temple of the Tooth, one of Sri Lanka's most sacred Buddhist shrines and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"Sri Lanka truly is an adventure. You never know what's going to happen next."

($1 = 308.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)

