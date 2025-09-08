A Tale Of Two Resorts In Sri Lanka, From Urban Luxury To Beachside Charm

Flying across approximately 3,000 km from New Delhi to Colombo, we started descending into the Sri Lankan capital, located on the west coast of the island nation, where we got a sneak peek through fluffy white clouds to witness this gem of a country surrounded by the Indian Ocean and covered in thick greens set amidst turquoise waters.

As the flight made its way above the Indian landmass and crossed over 25 km of water stretches, we knew we were in for a rather picturesque tropical ride. Behind the dense coverage of palm and coconut trees, there were brick-laden terracotta roofs of standalone homes interspersed with nothing but greenery as far as the eyes could see; thus appeared Sri Lanka.

Welcome To Sri Lanka

The ride from Bandaranaike International Airport, which is at a 35-kilometre distance from Colombo, took us through the squeaky-clean roads of Sri Lanka's capital city, which houses the sky-scraping Lotus Tower, stately colonial-era buildings such as the old Parliament, which now serves as the national treasury, the Fort area full of structures from the era of the British Raj, and more.

The city also keeps pace with the changing times and has a popular casino, the World Trade Center with its twin tower complex, the extensive Galle Face Green promenade, the up-and-coming Colombo Port City surrounded by the enormous Indian Ocean, and many more such landmarks.

What could we possibly say about the Galle Face that could sum it up in words, apart from the fact that it is one ginormous and pristine sight for the eyes to witness?

The locale is one larger-than-life driveway followed by a park and then the great sea that gives one the same touristy experience as the India Gate in Lutyens's Delhi.

All we can say is that the first moment when our eyes caught sight of the Galle Face, it looked to us like Colombo's very own Marine Drive. It generated this feeling in us that we could only understand how minuscule we are as humans in this big and beautiful world.

Shangri La Colombo, Here We Come

Finally arriving at the iconic One Galle Face address that houses Shangri La Colombo was a treat for sore eyes.

Structures like the One Galle Face Mall, the luxury hotels which were a stone's throw away from the Colombo Port City, and the sapphire blue-hued waves of the ocean that stretched from the skies to the horizon like a never-ending landmark.

This jewel of the sea acted as the crowning glory on the head of the capital city of Sri Lanka, a mirror image of a South Indian city from two decades ago.

Lacing the Galle promenade like a pearl-woven necklace are a bunch of super-luxe hotels, headlined by Shangri La Colombo, which is a celebrity and luxury traveller's favourite.

The upscale property is much like the new-age hotels of contemporary-era India. It features a glass exterior, plush interiors, a picturesque pool, relaxing spa, fitness centre, and a whole buffet of culinary options to treat your taste buds.

The premier ocean view room that we checked into at the property had a gorgeous sea view facing the one-of-a-kind Galle Face. In addition, the interiors were decorated with plush sofas and a queen-sized bed, dual-layered curtains, a television, paintings adorned on the walls, and much more.

A complete recluse yet luxe city atmosphere with a fully stocked bar fridge with a side of tropical fruits, accompanied by a fully furnished bathroom to soak yourself in a tub, makes for a cheerful staycation experience that invites you right into its arms.

The food and beverage delicacies of the urban property include Central, which is a restaurant that hosts buffets and daily delish breakfasts, luncheons, and dinners. Not just this, it is also home to Tikibar, an in-house cocktail bar churning out slurp-worthy drinks blended with locally produced arrack and global spirits alike.

Now, arrack is the locally produced liquid gold of an alcoholic drink from Ceylon. It is made by the fermentation and distillation of the sap of unopened flowers from a coconut palm.

The drinks made from this indigenously produced liquor are flavoured with ingredients such as coffee, lime, and other aromatics to make delectable drinks. This bar, located at the hotel, also served as the venue for the hopper-making experience with a Sri Lankan chef.

The Capital Bar & Grill enveloped us with another food and beverage experience that gives a stage to jazz music that soothes the soul and a set three-course menu curated specially for us—the ricotta cheese starter, risotto, and the fresh pineapples and black pepper dessert.

It was nothing but mouthwatering and was served with a side of their signature whiskey sour cocktail. Last but not least, Shangri La's signature Asian restaurant, Shang Palace, was serving up an array of treats with a distinct pan-Asian flavour.

Oh! And onwards towards the spa life. The in-house Chi Spa is a one-of-a-kind signature spa that can be credited to serve up a wellness storm of massages, body scrubs, body wraps, and more to the guests.

A rather relaxing foot massage with herbs and florals infused oil of choice is sure to calm you to kickstart a day on a tranquil note.

All in all, the Shangri La Colombo visit gave us an urbane and super luxurious staycation experience like never before—all while being located at a posh city address and having the luxury of shopping, gourmet experiences, and much more to offer.

Turning Touristy Exploring Colombo

While enjoying the luxe stay at Shangri La, we made sure not to skip the opportunity to explore the capital city of Sri Lanka and all its touristy spots.

The Galle Face Green is a promenade right outside the hotel that is ideal for a leisurely stroll and gives a glimpse into Colombo's vibrant daily life. It is best experienced while riding aboard a tuk-tuk.

The Colombo Fort district was our next stop, which has its signature colonial charm that works well with the city's dynamic modern energy.

Next up was Pettah Market, a bustling marketplace full of local produce, textiles, and aromatic spices. Nestled amidst it is the Colombo Red Mosque, which is an architectural wonder and dazzles tourists with its red and white colour palette.

But this isn't all—the Gangaramaya Temple, located on Beira Lake in Colombo, is a Buddhist pilgrimage spot that blends culture and spirituality into one whole.

Other gems in the city include Independence Square at Independence Avenue, which houses the Independence Memorial Hall that is symbolic of how Sri Lanka gained independence from the British Empire in February 1948, and the Lotus Tower, which is the tallest structure in South Asia and the highest skyscraper in the country.

Colombo's city landmark hopping experience opened our eyes to all these marvels, making for a rather rich cultural and historic experience as we tried to soak in each minute of it.

Onwards To Shangri La Hambantota

Shangri La isn't just located in the capital city of Colombo but also has another address in Sri Lanka, which happens to be their very first one in the port city of Hambantota, located in the Southern Province of the country.

In fact, checking into the ginormous Shangri La Hambantota resort was like checking into our very own White Lotus vacation in real life.

A whole new world awaited us as we undertook a 4-hour journey by road to map a 242 km journey and reach our next nest across the Sri Lankan landmass: Shangri La Hambantota, located on the southern coast of Ceylon.

This luxury beach resort spans over 58 hectares and is the country's only 18-hole golf facility, also famed for its Chi Ayurvedic spa that offers rejuvenating treatments that enrich your body and soul alike.

Refhan Razeen, General Manager, Shangri La Hambantota, voiced the one-of-a-kind beachside resort property's signature hospitality experiences.

"What makes Shangri La Hambantota truly distinctive is our focus on offering more than just a stay; we create layered experiences rooted in Sri Lankan heritage and nature.

"From the island's only 18-hole golf course to our artisan village where guests meet local craftspeople, every corner of the resort reflects a deep sense of place. Our Chi Ayurveda Spa blends ancient healing with modern luxury, and curated excursions bring guests closer to nearby national parks like Yala and Bundala."

The all-round experience at Shangri La Hambantota was full of sun, sand, blue skies, and turquoise waters of the salty and mighty Indian Ocean.

Be it the welcome cocktails at the Gimanhala Lounge, which were accompanied by Bollywood music including popular songs such as Pehla Nasha, only in a Sri Lankan hue. This became the perfect antidote to shake off being worn out whilst on the road.

Come next morning, we were on the road again heading to Yala National Park, where nature blessed us with larger-than-life wildlife spotting including an endless number of peacocks, crocodiles, deer, kingfisher birds, and a heartwarming sight of a mother and baby elephant making their way from the sides of a pond to the thickets of a jungle.

Be it the quiet afternoons spent lounging by the beach or chilling while taking a cool dip in the pool, it was all a dream come true, with a side of fresh king coconut water to sip on and fresh tropical fruits to munch.

What's more, the Ayurvedic potli spa treatment loosened up the stiffness and knots in our back like they never existed.

A round of golf and a scrumptious 5-course meal at Sera left our soul and taste buds satisfied with a range of continental, seafood, and Sri Lankan delicacies.

The Artisan's Village within the resort's campus opened a window into interacting with local Sri Lankan craftsmen and culture via a corporate social responsibility initiative run at Shangri La Hambantota.

The quintessential Ceylon holiday was both memorable and luxurious extraordinaire with Shangri La by our side every step of the way.

So, whether you are on the lookout for a haven for a beach holiday, Shangri La Hambantota should be on your go-to list. Or if you want something rather luxurious and urban in nature for a staycation in the city, don't think twice and simply head to Shangri La Colombo.

Sri Lanka's Shangri La has it all.

