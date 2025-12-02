Amid IndiGo Crisis, Aviation Officials Review Situation At Key Airports

Amid ongoing IndiGo cancellation fiasco, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is now taking steps to prevent a repeat of the crisis the country has witnessed over the past one week.

Officials from the civil aviation ministry can be seen at the various major airports of the country, reviewing and assessing the current situation.

On Tuesday, the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Madhu Sudana Sankar visited Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and spoke to IndigGo staff. The airline also informed the official that the it is sharing cancellation updates with passengers every six hours.

The official was also informed that delivery of around 780 pieces of passenger baggage are still pending and 90% of it will be cleared by tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

The top official also took note that the airport operator is extending all necessary facilitation to passengers in terms of food, water, seating arrangements, medical assistance, PRM assistance, while ensuring hygiene standards at the airport.

Today, a Ministry of Civil Aviation official visited Mumbai Airport on the instructions of the Hon'ble Minister to assess the on-ground situation arising from the ongoing operational crisis of IndiGo and interacted with passengers. Airport operators and CISF are ensuring full… pic.twitter.com/BvOtSGM9tK — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) December 9, 2025

Mumbai Airport has a huge challenge of space and Air Traffic Control (ATC) and all airport stakeholders have ensured the accommodation of around 25 ground aircraft at the space constrained airport.

The ministry observed that the support of CISF unit at CSMIA throughout this period for streamline and manage passenger operations has been exemplary.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group. MIALis a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture between AAHL, holding a majority stake of 74%, and the Airports Authority of India, holding the rest 26%.

A similar review exercise was also conducted at the Kolkata Airport. Tanvi Sundriyal, IAS, Director, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), visited Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata today to assess the situation arising from recent IndiGo operational issues and to ensure that passenger services remain smooth and uninterrupted.