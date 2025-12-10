On Camera, Madhya Pradesh Cops Kidnap Student, Frame Him In Fake Drugs Case

In a sensational twist that has rocked Madhya Pradesh's police establishment, the Malhargarh police station, which recently ranked ninth among the country's best police stations, now stands disgraced after the High Court uncovered explosive evidence showing that its own officers kidnapped an innocent student from a bus and framed him in a fake drug smuggling case.

What the police claimed was a "major narcotics arrest" has now been exposed as a shocking abuse of power, forcing the Mandsaur Superintendent of Police to stand before the High Court and admit that the case was fabricated.

The victim, an 18-year-old Class 12 student, Sohan, from Malhargarh, was forcibly taken off a moving bus on August 29. Hours later, police declared he had been caught with 2.7 kg of opium and produced him in court the next day, which sent him to jail.

ये देश के सबसे अच्छे पुलिस स्टेशन में से एक की मल्हारगढ़ की पुलिस है, पिछले महीने गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने ऐलान किया था, उसी थाने के कर्मचारी हैं एक छात्र को जबरन ड्रग्स तस्करी में फंसाने का आरोप है, हाईकोर्ट ने सवाल पूछे अब जाकर निलंबित हुए लेकिन छात्र को २ महीने जेल में रहना पड़ा! pic.twitter.com/tN3IT6fDpJ — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) December 10, 2025

CCTV footage, mobile videos, and witness accounts, however, told a different story.

The evidence showed no drugs, no chase, and no seizure - only a group of policemen in plain clothes stopping a bus, dragging the student out, and disappearing with him.

His family then went to the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on December 5, alleging illegal abduction, wrongful arrest, and fabrication of evidence.

During Tuesday's hearing, the High Court demanded the personal presence of the Mandsaur Superintendent of Police, Vinod Kumar Meena.

Meena admitted that Sohan was indeed picked up from the bus by the Malhargarh police officers. The arrest shown in the first information report (FIR) does not match the actual time and location captured on video.

The entire operation was led by a head constable from Malhargarh. The case registered against the student was filed after he was already in illegal custody. The investigation was not conducted following legal procedures.

In a major embarrassment, Meena also confirmed that the officers seen boarding the bus whom the police earlier disowned were police personnel from Malhargarh, contradicting earlier statements made by the district administration.

Meena told the court he has suspended six Malhargarh policemen, including those who dragged the student off the bus, and ordered a departmental inquiry.

The High Court has now reserved its order, with legal experts expecting strict action.

Senior advocate Himanshu Thakur said, "The court saw all evidence. It accepted that Sohan was illegally kidnapped from a bus and falsely shown arrested with 2.7 kg of opium at 5 pm. He is a bright student who passed Class 12 in the first division. The SP admitted in court that the Malhargarh police acted illegally and outside the law. Even the officer who earlier denied knowing the bus-boarding men has been contradicted; all were police officers."

The Malhargarh police station last month earned national recognition, ranking ninth among India's best police stations.