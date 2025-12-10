Did JD Vance, Usha Fight At Restaurant? What US Vice President Said On Viral Pic

US Vice President JD Vance has reacted to a viral image that sparked fresh rumours about tensions between him and his wife, Usha Vance.

The image purportedly shows Vance in a white T-shirt, scowling, while Usha sits opposite him; her head lowered and hand against her face. The picture went viral, with users framing it as supposed evidence of discord in the Second Couple's marriage.

“Looks like things are not so good in Republicanistan,” an X user wrote, sharing the image. Others said the picture may be AI-generated.

JD Vance responded, “I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife.”

The Vances have been under scrutiny since October, when the vice president was photographed hugging Erika Kirk, the widow of late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The moment fuelled chatter that surfaced again in November and December, when Usha attended two events with First Lady Melania Trump without her wedding ring.

A spokesperson for the Second Lady dismissed the rumours, saying Usha's bare ring finger had nothing to do with her marriage. As a busy mother, the spokesperson said, she “does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

Vance and Usha, married since 2014, have three children: two sons, Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter, Mirabel.

Earlier, Vance also faced criticism for remarks about his wife's faith. At a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi, he said he hoped Usha, who was raised Hindu, would one day embrace Christianity, adding that she often attends church with him and that he hopes she might eventually be “moved” by the Catholic tradition. The comments raised a huge uproar online.

The vice president recently drew further criticism when social-media users pointed to Usha's background as the American-born daughter of Indian immigrants while he characterised “mass migration” as a threat to the “American Dream.”