JD Vance Jokes Turkey Not As Tasty As Chicken, Troops Laugh Out Loud

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday quipped that turkey meat didn't taste as good as chicken, leaving military troops belly-laughing as he talked about Thanksgiving dinner.

"Who really likes — be honest with yourself, who really likes Turkey?" he asked the soldiers at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

When several troops raised their hands, Vance joked, "You are all full of sh*t. Everybody who raised their hands." He further said, "Here's how I know. How many times do you roast an 18-pound turkey randomly? Nobody does it because turkey doesn't actually taste that good!"

Still, he insisted on honouring the holiday tradition. "But on the most AMERICAN holiday, we're gonna cook a turkey, by God, because that's what Americans DO!"

He said he had spoken to a soldier who planned to deep-fry her turkey, which inspired him to try the same this year. The Vice-President, however, added, "If you've got to deep-fry something to make it taste good, it probably isn't that good. That's a pretty good rule of thumb."

Comparing turkey to chicken, he added, "Chicken tastes good all the time," fried or not.

Thanksgiving, celebrated in the US every fourth Thursday of November, is a holiday centred on giving thanks for the harvest and blessings of the past year.

Turkey is the main dish that people usually eat at Thanksgiving in the US. This tradition started in the early 1600s, when early settlers and Native Americans had big harvest meals together. At the time, wild turkeys were common, so they often became part of the feast.

The US consumes the most turkey in a single day on Thanksgiving. Every year, the President meets one or two turkeys and "pardons" them, meaning the birds are spared from being eaten and are sent to live on a farm or sanctuary.

According to the National Turkey Federation, nearly 30 million turkeys will be eaten during Thanksgiving dinners this year, reported Fox News.