"Help Families In Need": Usha Vance Asks Supporters To Donate Diapers

Usha Vance is urging supporters to celebrate her growing family by donating diapers to families in need. On X, the US Second Lady thanked supporters for their “outpouring of love and excitement” as she and her husband, US Vice President JD Vance, prepare to welcome their fourth child.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and excitement as we prepare to welcome our fourth child. Your support means more to us than we can say,” she wrote on X. “In place of gifts, we would be honoured if you would consider making a donation to your local diaper bank to help families in need.”

Diaper banks provide essential supplies to low-income families. They distribute diapers and other hygiene products that are not covered by most public assistance programmes. Diaper needs remain a persistent challenge for many households, particularly those with infants and toddlers.

The couple is expecting a baby boy in late July, they announced last month.

The baby will join their three young children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

Born in June 2017, Ewan is the Vances' eldest child. While the couple keep their children largely out of the public eye, Ewan has occasionally appeared alongside his parents at major moments, including the January 2025 inauguration, when he joined his siblings on stage as his father was sworn in.

The couple's second son, Vivek, was born in February 2020. Mirabel, born in December 2021, is the couple's youngest child and their only daughter so far. Vance announced her birth as an “early Christmas present.”

After launching his Senate bid in Ohio in 2021, JD Vance repeatedly warned about declining birth rates in the US and framed family growth as a major part of the country's long-term stability.

As vice president, he has continued that message. Speaking at the 2025 March for Life, he declared, “I want more babies in the United States of America.”