AI Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit and inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. PM Modi will participate in the opening ceremony of the India AI Summit, scheduled to begin at around 9:40 am, and deliver his address to the gathering at around 10:25 am. The inaugural session is expected to feature addresses by French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with several leading figures from the global industry and technology sectors.
The exhibition will remain closed to the general public today and to make up for the closure, the government has extended the expo by an additional day, keeping it open until Saturday, February 21.
Here are the LIVE Updates of India AI Impact Summit 2026, Day 4:
AI Summit LIVE Updates: Theme Of India AI Impact Summit 2026 Is "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya"
The theme of the six-day summit, which began on February 16, is "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya", which means "welfare for all, happiness of all". It is the fourth annual international gathering focused on AI, following previous meetings in the UK in 2023, South Korea in 2024, and France in 2025.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Google DeepMind head Demis Hassabis, Adobe's Shantanu Narayen and Wipro executive chairman Rishad Premji are among those scheduled to speak at the summit.
Prime Minister will participate in the CEO roundtable from 5:30 pm onwards. It will convene senior executives from global technology and industry firms with government leadership to discuss investment, research collaboration, supply chains, and deployment of AI systems.
Prime Minister will participate in the Leaders' Plenary which will take place around 12 noon onwards. It will bring together Heads of State, ministers, and senior representatives from multilateral institutions to outline national and global priorities on AI, including governance, infrastructure, and international cooperation.
Prime Minister will participate in the opening ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at around 940 am. Along with the PM, the opening ceremony will also be addressed by the President of France Emmanuel Macron, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as well as various top industry leaders from across the world.
This will be followed by a visit to the India AI Impact Expo 2026 along with other leaders at around 11 AM, where they will visit various country pavilions.