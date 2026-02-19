PM Modi, Macron, Sundar Pichai, Top Tech Bosses To Address India AI Impact Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and top tech CEOs, including Google's Sundar Pichai and OpenAI's Sam Altman, will address the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi today.

The theme of the six-day summit, which began on Monday, is "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya", which means "welfare for all, happiness of all". It is the fourth annual international gathering focused on AI, following previous meetings in the UK in 2023, South Korea in 2024, and France in 2025.

The India AI Impact Summit is also the biggest one yet and will bring together heads of more than 20 states and over 500 global AI leaders, including around 100 CEOs and founders.

PM Modi with world leaders at the AI Impact Summit dinner and cultural programme

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Google DeepMind head Demis Hassabis, Adobe's Shantanu Narayen and Wipro executive chairman Rishad Premji are among those scheduled to speak at the summit.

Prime Minister Modi said on Monday that the theme of the summit reflects India's shared commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence for human-centric progress.

"AI today is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise. The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more. I am confident that the outcomes of the Summit will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven," he wrote on X as he welcomed world leaders and tech CEOs to the summit at Bharat Mandapam.

"Thanks to the 1.4 billion people of India, our nation stands at the forefront of the AI transformation. From digital public infrastructure to a vibrant StartUp ecosystem and cutting-edge research, our strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility," he said.

IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that India expects more than $200 billion in investments over the next two years.

Sundar Pichai told reporters on Wednesday that India is going to have an "extraordinary trajectory" with AI.

"We want to be a partner," the Indian-origin Google CEO said as he pledged to build subsea cables as part of an existing $15 billion AI infrastructure investment.

"Since my childhood growing up in Chennai, India has undergone an incredible transformation," he said.

He also met PM Modi.

Great to meet with the Honorable PM @narendramodi this morning.



We discussed how Google is helping with his mission to infuse AI at all levels in India to improve health, expand access to information in all languages, support startups, agriculture and so much more.



Thank you… https://t.co/orPvLfrUHl — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 18, 2026

US chip giant Nvidia -- the world's most valuable company -- said it was teaming up with Indian cloud computing providers to provide advanced processors for data centres that can train and run AI systems.

World leaders are expected to deliver a statement at the end of the week about how they plan to handle AI technology. Experts believe stronger action is needed to combat issues ranging from sexualised deepfakes to AI-enabled online scams and intrusive surveillance.