French President Macron Shares AI Image Flashing Heart Symbol With PM Modi: "When Friends Connect"

French President Emmanuel Macron shared an AI-generated post on X, featuring himself alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the growing tech partnership between the two nations. Macron is currently in India for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, one of the world's largest gatherings focused on artificial intelligence, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The picture shows the two leaders making a heart symbol with their hands, surrounded by screens and computers. Two white mugs bearing the French and Indian national flags can be seen on the table in front of them, symbolising the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

"When friends connect, innovation follows. Ready for the AI Impact Summit," the image was captioned on X by the French president. "Yes, this is AI," a text on the image read, highlighting the technological theme of the summit.

See the image here:

When friends connect, innovation follows. Ready for The AI Impact Summit! pic.twitter.com/oh4700pQ09 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 18, 2026

Macron's India Trip

Emmanuel Macron is on a three-day official visit to India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of Narendra Modi. Accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron, he arrived in New Delhi after bilateral talks with PM Modi in Mumbai, where they also met Indian filmmakers and actors, discussing cinema and potential collaborations.

At a joint press conference, PM Modi described India-France ties as special and an anchor of global stability amid rising global uncertainty. He announced that both nations have agreed to elevate their relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership.

During the India-France Innovation Forum on Tuesday, Macron said, "The question is no longer whether India innovates. The question is, who will innovate with India? And France is the unique clear answer. We are here, we want to be here with you, and we are not leaving. Jai Ho! As we say in a famous movie. So long live the Indo-French relationship. Thank you very much."

He is set to attend the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday. Around 20 heads of state are expected to attend the opening session.

The visit marks Macron's fourth trip to India.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, has become one of the most significant gatherings in the global artificial intelligence calendar, drawing participation from world leaders, tech CEOs, policymakers, researchers and innovators from more than 100 countries.

The summit is organised around three thematic pillars -- People, Planet, and Progress -- and features over 500 sessions, panel discussions, masterclasses, and roundtables. High-profile speakers and attendees include executives from major industry players such as OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and Anthropic, as well as numerous heads of state and international dignitaries.