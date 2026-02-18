Advertisement
Ramadan 2026 Begins Today: Significance, Wishes And Quotes For Your Family, Friends

The crescent moon was spotted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, confirming the start of Ramadan.

Ramadan 2026 Begins Today: Significance, Wishes And Quotes For Your Family, Friends
The crescent moon marks the beginning of Ramadan.
  • Ramadan 2026 begins on February 18 in Saudi Arabia after crescent moon sighting
  • Other Gulf countries follow Saudi Arabia; Oman and Turkiye start on February 19
  • Asian countries like India and Indonesia likely to begin fasting on February 19
Ramadan 2026 Date: The new crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the holy and fasting lunar month of Ramadan on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Saudi Arabia and several other countries in the Gulf region announced the news about Ramadan, also referred to as Ramzaan, or Ramazan. "The crescent for the month of Ramadan was seen in Saudi Arabia today. Subsequently, tomorrow i.e. Wednesday (February 18) will be the first day of Ramadan," Saudi Arabia's moon-sighting committee announced on X.

Muslims across the nation will start their fasts and mark the beginning of the holy month. But the moon was not sighted in countries such as Oman and Turkiye, and the fasting month will begin in these countries on Thursday.

Other Asian countries, including India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, will likely start Ramadan on February 19, 2026, depending on local moon sightings.

Also read | Ahead Of Ramadan, Muslim Leaders Ask Centre To Ensure Freedom Of Religion

February 18: Prayer and Fasting Timings

  • Fajr (dawn prayer): 5:08 AM
  • Sunrise: 6:25 AM
  • Dhuhr (midday prayer): 12:07 PM
  • Asr (afternoon prayer): 3:22 PM
  • Maghrib (sunset prayer): 5:49 PM
  • Isha (night prayer): 7:01 PM

Ramadan 2026: Significance

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Hijri or Islamic lunar calendar, commemorating the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. It's a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection, with Muslims worldwide observing the holy month

Muslims worldwide will observe fasting daily from dawn to sunset, with Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (meal to break the fast) marking key moments throughout the day. The fast entails abstinence from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations.

The purpose of this holy period is to achieve 'taqwa' or God-consciousness, purify the body and mind, and eliminate bad habits.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.

The month ends with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a major Islamic holiday.

Ramadan 2026: Wishes and Quotes for your family and friends

Wishing you a blessed Ramadan filled with peace, joy, and spiritual growth!

May this Ramadan bring you closer to your dreams and fill your heart with love

Ramadan Mubarak! May your fasts be accepted and prayers be answered

Sending warm wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Ramadan

May this holy month bring you strength, patience, and forgiveness

Ramadan Kareem! May your heart be filled with kindness and compassion

Wishing you a month of spiritual rejuvenation and self-reflection

May Ramadan's blessings bring you joy, happiness, and success

May your Ramadan be filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments

Ramadan Mubarak! May you find peace, guidance, and forgiveness

Ramadan Mubarak. Wishing you a peaceful and meaningful month

May this Ramadan bring clarity, patience, and calm into your days

Wishing you strength and serenity throughout this holy month

Ramadan Mubarak to you and your loved ones. Ramadan Kareem!

May your Ramadan be filled with reflection and quiet joy. Ramadan Mubarak!

