Ramadan 2026 Begins Today: Significance, Wishes And Quotes For Your Family, Friends

- Ramadan 2026 begins on February 18 in Saudi Arabia after crescent moon sighting
- Other Gulf countries follow Saudi Arabia; Oman and Turkiye start on February 19
- Asian countries like India and Indonesia likely to begin fasting on February 19
Ramadan 2026 Date: The new crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the holy and fasting lunar month of Ramadan on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Saudi Arabia and several other countries in the Gulf region announced the news about Ramadan, also referred to as Ramzaan, or Ramazan. "The crescent for the month of Ramadan was seen in Saudi Arabia today. Subsequently, tomorrow i.e. Wednesday (February 18) will be the first day of Ramadan," Saudi Arabia's moon-sighting committee announced on X.
Muslims across the nation will start their fasts and mark the beginning of the holy month. But the moon was not sighted in countries such as Oman and Turkiye, and the fasting month will begin in these countries on Thursday.
Other Asian countries, including India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, will likely start Ramadan on February 19, 2026, depending on local moon sightings.
Also read | Ahead Of Ramadan, Muslim Leaders Ask Centre To Ensure Freedom Of Religion
BREAKING NEWS | The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia.— 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) February 17, 2026
Therefore, Ramadhān 1447 will begin tonight.
May Allāh ﷻ accept our siyām, qiyām & acts of worship, and may He grant us the ability to utilise the precious moments of this Blessed month to engage in that which… pic.twitter.com/NT5aWd5TiW
February 18: Prayer and Fasting Timings
- Fajr (dawn prayer): 5:08 AM
- Sunrise: 6:25 AM
- Dhuhr (midday prayer): 12:07 PM
- Asr (afternoon prayer): 3:22 PM
- Maghrib (sunset prayer): 5:49 PM
- Isha (night prayer): 7:01 PM
Ramadan 2026: Significance
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Hijri or Islamic lunar calendar, commemorating the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. It's a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection, with Muslims worldwide observing the holy month
Muslims worldwide will observe fasting daily from dawn to sunset, with Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (meal to break the fast) marking key moments throughout the day. The fast entails abstinence from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations.
The purpose of this holy period is to achieve 'taqwa' or God-consciousness, purify the body and mind, and eliminate bad habits.
Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.
The month ends with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a major Islamic holiday.
Ramadan 2026: Wishes and Quotes for your family and friends
Wishing you a blessed Ramadan filled with peace, joy, and spiritual growth!
May this Ramadan bring you closer to your dreams and fill your heart with love
Ramadan Mubarak! May your fasts be accepted and prayers be answered
Sending warm wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Ramadan
May this holy month bring you strength, patience, and forgiveness
Ramadan Kareem! May your heart be filled with kindness and compassion
Wishing you a month of spiritual rejuvenation and self-reflection
May Ramadan's blessings bring you joy, happiness, and success
May your Ramadan be filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments
Ramadan Mubarak! May you find peace, guidance, and forgiveness
Ramadan Mubarak. Wishing you a peaceful and meaningful month
May this Ramadan bring clarity, patience, and calm into your days
Wishing you strength and serenity throughout this holy month
Ramadan Mubarak to you and your loved ones. Ramadan Kareem!
May your Ramadan be filled with reflection and quiet joy. Ramadan Mubarak!
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world