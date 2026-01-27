Ramadan 2026 In India: Start Date, Moon Sighting, And Eid-ul-Fitr Details Revealed

Ramadan 2026: Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is observed by millions of Muslims across India and the world through fasting, prayer, and charity. Many are already looking for clarity on when Ramadan will begin in India and when Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated.

Ramadan 2026 start date in India

Ramadan follows the Islamic lunar calendar, which is based on the sighting of the crescent moon. As a result, its start date changes every year and may vary slightly from country to country depending on local moon sightings.

In India, Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19. However, the exact date will only be confirmed after the moon is sighted by religious authorities. During Ramadan, Muslims typically observe fasting, engage in increased prayer and charity, and focus on spiritual growth.

Muslims fast from dawn (Suhoor) to sunset (Iftar) throughout the month, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours. The month is also marked by increased prayers, recitation of the Quran, and acts of charity, including Zakat and Sadaqah.

Duration of Ramadan

Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the next crescent moon is sighted. During the final ten days, special prayers known as Taraweeh and Qiyam-ul-Lail are emphasised, and believers seek Laylat-ul-Qadr (The Night of Power), considered the most sacred night of the year.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Expected Date

Eid-ul-Fitr is a significant celebration in the Islamic calendar, marking the end of Ramadan, and is often celebrated with prayers, feasts, and exchanging gifts. In India, Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 is expected is expected to fall on either March 20 or March 21, 2026, depending on the sighting of the moon.

The festival begins with a special Eid prayer held in mosques and open grounds, followed by festive meals, exchanging greetings, giving Eidi, and distributing charity known as Zakat-ul-Fitr, which must be paid before the Eid prayer.