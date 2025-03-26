Eid ul-Fitr 2025: When Is Eid In Saudi Arabia? Check Moon Sighting Dates And More

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Saudi Arabia: As Ramadan enters its final week, Muslims worldwide eagerly anticipate the joyous celebration that marks the end of a month of fasting from dawn to dusk.

This year, Ramzan in India, one of the holiest months in Islam, began on Sunday, March 2, following the sighting of the new crescent moon on Saturday, March 1. In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan started a day earlier on March 1.

Since Ramzan began on March 2 in India, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 31 or April 1, depending on the crescent moon sighting, which marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr is confirmed only after moon sighting:

If the crescent moon is seen on March 30 after Maghrib (evening) prayers, Eid will fall on March 31.

If the moon is not sighted on March 30, then Eid will be observed on April 1.

In Saudi Arabia, the same process applies:

If the moon is spotted on March 29, Eid will be on March 30.

If not, Eid will be on March 31.

Why is Moon Sighting Important for Eid?

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, and the beginning of any Hijri month is determined by the crescent moon's appearance. Eid-ul-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Since lunar months are either 29 or 30 days long, the exact date of Eid varies each year based on moon sightings by religious authorities.

Significance of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr, meaning "festival of breaking the fast," marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. It is one of the five pillars of Islam and is celebrated as a time of gratitude, charity, and community gatherings.

Approximately 70 days after Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims observe Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the "Feast of Sacrifice", which marks the conclusion of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.