Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: When Is Eid In Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, UK And Other Countries

Eid 2025: As the holy month of Ramadan enters its final week, Muslims worldwide eagerly await Eid-ul-Fitr, the joyous celebration that marks the end of a month of fasting from dawn to dusk. Eid-ul-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal, which is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar (Hijri). The sighting of the crescent moon determines the exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr. So the festival is generally celebrated across the world on different days as per the moon sighting. This year, Eid is most likely to be celebrated on March 30 (Sunday) or March 31 (Monday), depending on the sighting of the moon in different parts of the world.

Here's when Eid will be celebrated in the US, UK, UAE and other countries

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in India

In India, Eid-ul-Fitr is most likely to be celebrated either on March 30 (Sunday) or March 31 (Monday) this year. According to the central government's holiday calendar, Eid al-Fitr in 2025 falls on March 31 (Monday) and is recognized as a gazetted holiday in the country. However, the exact date of celebrations will depend on the sighting of the moon.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in UAE

The Emirates Astronomy Society anticipates that Ramadan will be completed in full 30 days, with Sunday, March 30, 2025, marking the last day of the holy month. Consequently, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on Monday, March 31, 2025, as per Gulf News.

A three-day holiday has been declared from Shawwal 1 to 3. If Ramadan extends to 30 days, an additional day off will be granted.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 30 or March 31, depending on the crescent moon sighting, which marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

According to Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya News, Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on Saturday evening. Anyone who sees the crescent moon has been asked to report it to the nearest court. They will be asked to register their testimony, which will contribute to confirming the date of Eid 2025. If the moon is sighted on Saturday, Eid will be declared on Sunday, March 30. Otherwise, March 31 will be accepted as the official date for Eid 2025.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Kuwait

In Kuwait, the crescent moon is expected to be sighted on March 29th, suggesting Eid will be observed on March 30th.

If Eid falls on March 30, it will be a three-day holiday for people of Kuwait; however, if it falls on March 31, it will be a nine-day holiday.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan and Bangladesh

South Asian countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh usually begin Ramadan a day later than the Middle East and Western countries. So, Eid ul-Fitr 2025 in these countries is expected to fall on Monday, March 31, given that the crescent moon is seen on Saturday, March 30, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan 1446 AH, and if it is seen on March 31, consequently, Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 1.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in the US, UK and other Western countries

The US, UK, France, and Germany will follow local moon sighting reports or announcements from Saudi Arabia. The crescent moon of Shawwal will be awaited after Maghrib prayers to confirm the Eid's date.

Notably, Eid ul-Fitr, meaning "festival of the breaking of the fast," is one of the most significant celebrations in the Islamic calendar. It marks the end of Ramadan, a holy month during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and drink. Fasting is considered a way to strengthen faith and draw closer to Allah (God). Since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the date of Eid al-Fitr varies each year.