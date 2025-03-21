Eid 2025: When Will Eid-ul-Fitr Be Celebrated In India, March 30 Or March 31? Check Details

Eid 2025: Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals for Muslims across the world. The festival marks the end of Ramadan and falls on the first day of Shawwal, which is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar (Hijri). The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. So, the festival is generally celebrated across the world on different days as per the moon sighting. In India, Eid is most likely to be celebrated either on March 30 (Sunday) or March 31 (Monday) this year.

As per the central government's holiday calendar, Eid 2025 falls on March 31 (Monday), and it is a gazetted holiday in the country. Celebrations will largely depend on when the moon is sighted.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of one month of fasting from dawn to dusk - known as roza - practised by Muslims across the world. Eid-ul-Fitr translates to the "festival of breaking the fast" and is spent in prayer, charity and celebration with loved ones.

Several delicious dishes are made in Muslim households across the world, and gifts and best wishes are exchanged between family and friends. Of the many dishes prepared on the day, Seviyan, a sweet dish, is the most important and even lends the name "Meethi Eid" or "Sweet Eid" to the festival.

On Eid, Muslims are also required to donate to charity and offer food, clothing and money to the underprivileged. This practice of charity is known as 'Zakat' and is one of the tenets of Islam. On Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims are required to perform 'Zakat' before offering the Eid prayers.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia and UAE

Muslim communities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Turkey, and other parts of the Middle East and West are preparing to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan began on March 1. So, Eid-ul-Fitr would fall either on March 30 or March 31, depending on the appearance of the crescent moon a day before.

In UAE, the government has officially announced the holiday dates for the public sector. If the holy month of Ramadan concludes on the 30th day, the holiday will be extended to Wednesday, April 2.

The UAE's Moon sighting committee will begin observing the crescent on March 29. If the crescent is spotted that evening, Eid holidays will fall on March 30, 31, and April 1, according to the Gregorian calendar, resulting in a four-day break, the ministry said.