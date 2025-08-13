What US Said On India Ties After Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's Nuke Threat

Following Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's eye-turning visit to the United States, Washington has reaffirmed that its relationship with both India and Pakistan "remains unchanged" and that its diplomats are "committed to both nations". The Pakistani Field Marshal, during his second US visit in two months, threatened to launch a nuclear war against India and take down "half the world". The remarks were the first nuclear threats known to have ever been delivered from US soil against a third country.

Speaking at the State Department briefing, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce reiterated President Donald Trump's claim of US involvement in the India-Pakistan truce following the recent military conflict, saying it was a "very proud" moment for Washington to have been "involved in stopping that potential catastrophe."

"We had an experience with Pakistan and India, when there was a conflict, that could have developed into something quite horrible. There was immediate concern and movement with the Vice President JD Vance, the President Donald Trump and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio in addressing the nature of what was happening," she said.

"We described the nature of the phone calls and the work we did to stop the attacks, bringing the parties together to create something enduring. It's a very proud moment that Secretary Rubio, Vice President Vance and the top leaders in this nation were involved in stopping that potential catastrophe," Bruce added.

When asked if, after Asim Munir's recent meeting with Trump, the US would increase assistance and arms sales to Pakistan "at the expense of President Trump's relationship with PM Modi", Bruce noted that the US relationship with "both nations remains unchanged - good. The diplomats are committed to both nations."

She also talked about the US-Pakistan counter-terrorism dialogue, which was established in Islamabad on Tuesday, and said, "The United States and Pakistan reaffirmed their shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations during the latest rounds of talks in Islamabad. The US and Pakistan discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter terrorist threats."

"For the region and for the world, the US working with both those nations is good news and will promote a future that's beneficial," she added.

Notably, Munir visited the US for the second time in less than two months. The trip comes after a private luncheon with Trump in June. Munir arrived in Washington on Sunday for a series of high-level meetings with the US top political and military leadership.