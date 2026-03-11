'When Nobody Helped, He Did': Indian Army Soldier Comes To Woman's Rescue At Railway Station

Whether guarding the dangerous borders or assisting civilians, the Indian Army is known for its unwavering commitment to the nation's people. This spirit was recently highlighted in a viral video by Instagram user Roop, who found herself in a stressful situation while travelling from Mathura to Delhi.

With her phone battery nearly dead and her parents waiting for location updates, Roop was rescued by an Army soldier at Mathura Junction. He stepped in to offer his power bank, ensuring she could recharge her device and stay connected with her family.

"At Mathura Junction, while returning from Braj after Holi, my train to Delhi was at 8:45 PM. My phone was at 2%, and my power bank had fallen into water (because of the Holi celebrations). I just needed 5 minutes of charging to send my live location to my parents," said Roop.

Desperate to charge her phone, Roop approached three separate stalls on the platform, but each one turned her away. With time running out and the waiting room too far, she finally found hope when she saw a military train pull up next to platform 6.

"Right next to Platform 6, on the next platform, there was a military train standing. I saw one Indian Army sir there charging his phone, so I asked if I could charge my phone for just 5 minutes," said Roop, adding that when nobody came to her help, it was an Indian Army soldier who stood up.

"Without thinking twice, he removed his own phone and handed me his powerbank. That moment stayed with me. When nobody helped, the Indian Army did, selflessly, quietly, without any second thought."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | Odisha Forest Officials Apply Archimedes' Principle To Rescue Elephant Stuck In 30-Foot-Deep Well

As of the last update, the video had garnered over three million views, and Roop said she hoped the reel reached the soldier so she could extend her gratitude for his kind gesture.

"I hope this reel somehow reaches you, Sir. Thank you for being so kind, sir," she said, captioning the post: "Sir, you probably don't remember me helping at Mathura Junction, but I will never forget it. Thank you."