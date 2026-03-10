SBI Employee's Emotional Farewell Video From Kerala Wins Hearts Online

A touching farewell video of a long-serving employee of the State Bank of India has gone viral on social media, capturing the emotional final moments of her career. The video was reportedly filmed at an SBI branch in Thiruvananthapuram, where the employee was completing her last day of work before retirement.

In the clip, the elderly staff member can be seen calmly finishing her tasks at her computer, reflecting the routine she had followed for many years. After completing her work, her colleagues gather around her desk to mark the occasion.

The atmosphere soon turns celebratory as staff members congratulate her, pose for photographs and present her with farewell gifts. The moment highlights the respect and affection she earned during her time at the bank.

During the ceremony, the branch manager also hands over a certificate acknowledging her years of dedication and service to the institution.

The video was shared on social media by a user named Reshma with the caption, "Happy retirement." It quickly drew widespread attention online.

Many viewers responded with emotional messages, praising the employee's long service and recalling similar farewell moments from their own workplaces. Several users said the clip was a reminder of the strong bonds formed between colleagues over years of working together. The simple yet heartfelt send-off has since resonated with thousands of social media users, turning a quiet retirement moment into a widely shared tribute to a lifetime of work.