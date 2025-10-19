After 38 Years Of Service, School Peon Rings Bell For The Last Time

A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows a touching moment from Bengaluru's Bishop Cotton School, where a peon rings the bell for the final time after 38 years of service. The sound of the bell echoed through the school grounds, resonating deeply with students and viewers alike, leaving an emotional impact far beyond the campus.

The video, shared by Instagram user @amikutty_, has garnered over 19 million views. It captures the emotional moment as Das uncle, a beloved and long-serving peon, rings the school bell for the final time. His face reflects a mix of emotions and a gentle smile as he carries out the gesture. As the bell tolls, students respond with heartfelt applause and cheers, creating a deeply moving and unforgettable scene.

The post's caption reads, "After 38 years, Das uncle rang his last bell. The man who marked every morning, every memory at Cottons. His smile, his quiet dedication, his presence-all part of the school's heartbeat. Today, as he rang his last bell, we celebrate him. The uncle who made time itself feel familiar."

Watch the video here:

The video struck a chord far beyond the school's walls, touching thousands of viewers online. In the comments, many shared heartfelt memories of the unsung heroes from their own school days, reamrking how the quiet dedication of peons, guards left a lasting impact. Their simple acts of service, often overlooked, became an unforgettable part of childhood for many.

Social Media Reaction

Instagram users flooded the comments with heartfelt wishes, expressing how people like "Das Uncle" leave a lasting imprint on our lives.

Das Uncle's son shared an emotional comment, saying his father had been the "heartbeat of the school" for decades.

"Every bell he rang was a promise kept-a signal that time would pass safely, that change was coming on schedule, and that someone responsible was always watching over us. He didn't just mark time; he sacrificed his own time to create certainty for everyone else. Now, the final bell has rung for him, and it's time for his well deserved peace. Love you so much, Dad," he added.

Another user wrote, "Just realised, thousands of Das uncle's rang their last bells across India, unseen, uncared for, unsung!! Congratulations, you are definitely lucky. Thank you school's management and all the school kids for making this day so very special for him!"