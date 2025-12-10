"How Were Airlines Allowed To Overcharge?" Court To Centre On IndiGo Crisis

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Centre over the IndiGo crisis which saw hundreds of flight cancellations, and questioned its airlines soaring its domestic fares to nearly 40,000.

"If there were a crisis, how could other airlines be permitted to take advantage? How can it go to 35,000 to 39,000? How could other airlines start charging? How can it happen?" Justice Gedela asked.

The court told the Centre that while it "appreciates their efforts" in handling the chaos, why such a situation had precipitated in the first place. "Who is responsible? It is not a question of individual passengers being stranded at airports. Question is loss to the economy," he said.