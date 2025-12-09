"IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Ops Normalising Fast": Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu In Parliament

No airline will be permitted to cause hardship to passengers, and safety is non-negotiable, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu told the Parliament today, as the government started its crackdown against IndiGo for the chaos at airports after hundreds of flights were cancelled and thousands of passengers were stranded.

The minister told the Lok Sabha today that IndiGo operations are returning to normal. "Airports are reporting normal conditions without crowding or distress. Refunds, baggage tracing and passenger support measures remain under continuous supervision by the ministry," he said.

Accountability, the minister said, will be ensured. "DGCA has issued showcause notices to IndiGo's senior leadership and commenced a detailed enforcement investigation. Depending on the outcome, strict and appropriate action as empowered under the aircraft rules and Act will be taken," he said.

"No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardship to passengers through planning failures, non-compliance or non-adherence to statutory provisions. Safety in civil aviation is completely non-negotiable," he said, adding that India is firmly committed to the highest global standards of safety.

The revised flight duty time limitations, which are at the centre of IndiGo's crew crisis, are scientifically designed to prevent pilot fatigue and are being implemented, the minister said, adding that these reforms are to enhance passenger safety.

"DGCA adopted a phase-wise implementation plan in consultation with all the stakeholders. Phase 1 from July 1, 2025, phase 2 from November 1, 2025. IndiGo had clearly assured full compliance with these norms and also confirmed its preparedness to undertake its winter schedule. Despite these assurances, prima facie, it was observed that internal rostering disruptions led to large-scale cancellations and inconvenience to thousands of passengers," he said.

Passengers' interests are at the centre of every decision taken by the government, the minister said. "We intervened to cap fares so that no passenger would be exploited due to the sudden demand spikes and opportunistic pricing. IndiGo was ordered to issue refunds promptly and as informed by them, more than Rs 750 crore has already reached the passengers," the minister said.

The government, he said, is determined to build a robust and more competitive aviation ecosystem. "Through our policies, we are encouraging more new airlines to start and operate in India, ensuring fair access to airport capacity and eliminating any possibility of duopoly, controlling connectivity and pricing in our skies. More airlines mean more choice, more affordability and more resilience for the passengers," the minister said.

Centre Begins Crackdown

The Centre has started its crackdown against IndiGo for the chaos at airports. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the country's aviation regulator, has slashed IndiGo's winter schedule, reducing the number of flights by 5 per cent. IndiGo operates about 2,200 domestic and international flights daily. So this means a reduction of 110-odd flights daily. The slots freed due to this would be given to other airlines, the government has said.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu had warned of exemplary action against the airline. Naidu told the Rajya Sabha yesterday that the cancellation of hundreds of flights over the past week was the result of IndiGo's "internal crisis" after the new passenger safety norms came into force. "We care for pilots, crew and passengers. We made it clear to all the airlines. IndiGo was supposed to manage the crew and roster. Passengers faced a lot of difficulties. We are not taking the situation lightly. We will take strict action. We will set an example for every airline," he told the House.

The new flight safety norms focus on tackling pilot fatigue, a key factor behind plane accidents, by increasing downtime. The implementation of the rules required airlines to recruit more pilots.

IndiGo, which runs 2,200 flights daily and has traditionally focused on minimising downtime, fell short of crew as the new rules kicked in. This led to hundreds of cancellations and an ordeal for passengers.