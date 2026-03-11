Man Brushes Past Influencer During Reel Shoot, What Happens Next Sparks Online Debate

A video featuring model and influencer Monika Kabir has gone viral on social media after an unexpected confrontation during a street shoot. Kabir was reportedly filming a reel on a busy road in Dhaka when a man walked past her, curiously glancing in her direction. As he moved by, his bag appeared to brush against her. What happened next surprised onlookers. Kabir immediately turned around, chased the man, and began repeatedly hitting him aggressively while the camera continued recording. In the clip, people nearby can be seen reacting with shock as the confrontation unfolds while the man tries to defend himself.

Kabir shared the video on her Instagram page and captioned it "Where beauty meets bravery." Step confidently into your day!"

Watch the video here:

The entire incident was captured on video and soon spread widely across social media platforms, sparking mixed reactions from viewers. Some users defended Kabir, saying women often face uncomfortable or unsafe situations in public spaces and praised her for reacting instantly rather than staying silent.

Others, however, criticised her actions, arguing that the physical response appeared disproportionate and that the situation could have been handled differently. An overwhelming majority of users said the video did not clearly show any deliberate wrongdoing by the man before the confrontation. One social media user wrote that if she genuinely believed the man was behaving inappropriately, she could have reported the matter to the authorities instead of resorting to physical aggression.

Another added that reacting violently without clear provocation was not an act of bravery but appeared more like an attempt to gain attention online.

A third user wrote, "Girl, calm down! Not every glance is an attack. Save the drama for something worth it."

"He had to go between the bike and her; there was no narrow place. In fact, I'd take a glance if someone stood on a crowded road in attire like it's a red carpet. He took one glance with a fully curious face and left, and seeing this girl for a long time kept going back on him, hitting him aggressively. This man tried as hard as he could to ignore her and not get affected intact that's something a man couldn't do. Resisting such brutal behaviour without any freaking reason," added a fourth.

A fifth added, "He did nothing. You are a girl that doesn't mean you can do anything."

Earlier, she had gone viral when she shared a video of herself changing into a saree in a crowded public place in Turkey. The clip sparked debate about cultural representation and public behaviour.